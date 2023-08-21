https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/apec-concerned-by-wests-anti-market-policies-russian-oil-price-cap---russian-envoy-1112747389.html

APEC Concerned by West's Anti-Market Policies, Russian Oil Price Cap - Russian Envoy

APEC Concerned by West's Anti-Market Policies, Russian Oil Price Cap - Russian Envoy

Price cap on Russian oil was introduced in December 2022 as a part of Western sanctions against Moscow.

2023-08-21T04:55+0000

2023-08-21T04:55+0000

2023-08-21T04:55+0000

world

asia-pacific economic cooperation (apec)

apec

russia

2022 russian oil price cap

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_0:73:3050:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4337ab083af350e13646a45edae6e32a.jpg

Price cap on Russian oil was introduced in December 2022 as a part of Western sanctions against Moscow."The use of anti-market measures by Western countries toward Russia, including the so-called oil price cap, certainly causes concern," Berdyev said. They, together with an unprecedented number of illegal unilateral restrictions, short-sighted macroeconomic and unbalanced energy and climate policies of developed countries, have played a key role in destabilizing global energy markets, he stressed. "They led to the redistribution of global energy flows and increased transaction costs, provoked excessive price volatility and created serious risks to energy security," the envoy stated. However, contrary to the mantras about adherence to market mechanisms, he added, Westerners have resorted to illegal restrictions not for the first time - Today the tip is directed against Russia and others, and tomorrow it may turn against other objectionable states and cover not only energy carriers, but also other groups of goods. the envoy said. In December 2022, the G7 countries, Australia, and the EU imposed a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian crude oil transported by sea, blocking the transport of oil bought at higher prices. In retaliation, Russia prohibited selling its oil to countries supporting the price cap mechanism. Berdyev spoke after High-ranking officials and ministers held meetings in Seattle where they addressed food security and energy matters among other issues as part of the third Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meetings. The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week will take place in San Francisco in November.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/why-russias-urals-oil-price-is-rising-despite-g7-cap-and-decline-in-demand-1111861060.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230712/russian-crude-oil-on-verge-of-busting-western-sanctions-price-cap-1111833289.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

apec, apec russia, oil prica cap, anti-russian sanctions, price cap on oil