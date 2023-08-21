https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/erdogan-expects-to-hold-face-to-face-meeting-with-putin-in-september-1112756217.html

Erdogan Expects to Hold Face-to-Face Meeting With Putin in September

Erdogan Expects to Hold Face-to-Face Meeting With Putin in September

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he expects to hold a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September.

2023-08-21T12:18+0000

2023-08-21T12:18+0000

2023-08-21T12:21+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

turkiye

recep tayyip erdogan

ukrainian crisis

g20

un general assembly

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755868_0:0:3190:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_695efef1d10657c25c6b924cd5118eb9.jpg

"There will be the G20 meeting in India and the UN General Assembly in the United States in September. If we find an opportunity in this busy environment, we will meet and talk with Putin face-to-face," Erdogan told reporters.Russia's presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier told the media that Putin and Erdogan had agreed to decide on the time and place of their meeting in the near future. According to the spokesman, the agenda of the two leaders' talks will focus on bilateral ties, the Ukraine crisis and the Black Sea Grain Deal.Recep Tayyip Erdogan added that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan may pay a visit to Russia in the near future."[The Turkish] foreign minister may soon travel to Russia. Because it is very important that this work [on the grain deal] be face-to-face, and it will be much more targeted to get results," Erogan told media.Referring to Ukrainian crisis, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he hopes for results regarding Ankara's mediation in resolving the conflict."We are seeking this [peace talks], this is our hope. We talked about this during [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky's visit [to Istanbul], as well as at our meetings at the NATO leaders' summit [in Vilnius]. I hope we get results if the two leaders approve of our mediation," Erdogan told reporters.The Kremlin has repeatedly stressed that it is open to negotiations, provided that the "new territorial reality" is recognized. Moscow added that the peace talks should be held with Kiev's Western backers, who are the ones really in charge of current Ukrainian politics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230805/over-third-of-turks-believe-ankara-should-prioritize-ties-with-russia-china---poll-1112402306.html

russia

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkiye, vladimir putin, recep tayyip erdogan, ukrainian crisis, black sea grain deal