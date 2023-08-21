https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/ghouta-chemical-attack-showed-how-west-will-do-everything-to-disrupt-others-1112744495.html

Ghouta Chemical Attack Showed How West 'Will Do Everything' to Disrupt Others

Ghouta Chemical Attack Showed How West 'Will Do Everything' to Disrupt Others

Ten years ago, anti-government militants in Syria staged a deadly "false flag" attack that nearly led to a US invasion. 21.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-21T09:00+0000

2023-08-21T09:00+0000

2023-08-21T09:00+0000

world

syria

russia

organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)

bashar assad

ghouta

chemical weapons

false flag

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106353/56/1063535643_56:0:1114:595_1920x0_80_0_0_4540789682b544d61dda15352d2bbe9c.jpg

On August 21, 2013, Syrian militants fighting against the government of Bashar Assad used shells loaded with sarin to attack Eastern Ghouta, a densely populated area located on the eastern outskirts of the Syrian capital of Damascus.The attack, which claimed somewhere between 300 and 1,700 lives, took place after then-US President Barack Obama swiftly labeled any potential use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government as a "red line" for the United States.Western powers were quick to blame the attack on the Syrian government, with the United States even openly mulling an invasion of the Middle Eastern country.The ensuing crisis was brought to a peaceful resolution thanks to a deal brokered with the help of Russia, which involved the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons under the supervision by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).This last-minute reversal of Obama's red-line policy on chemical weapons in Syria was apparently caused by several factors, according to Vanessa Beeley, an independent investigative journalist who specializes in Middle Eastern affairs.She pointed out that Obama, who at the time "had committed to an increase in US military personnel in Afghanistan," was reluctant to become "coerced into similar commitments in Syria."The journalist also speculated that the Obama administration at the time likely thought that the Bashar Assad’s government would not last long and did not foresee Russia coming to Syria's aid in 2015.She pointed out that, prior to Russia's deployment in 2015, Daesh was "flourishing" in Syria "despite the US claims that they were fighting the terror group." John Kerry, the US Secretary of State in the Obama administration, was actually recorded saying at a UN closed session that the White House hoped to use Daesh* as leverage against Assad.These plans, however, were ultimately thwarted with Russia's help and "the tide of terror unleashed by the US/UK-led regime change cartel was turned back," Beeley said.The journalist also mused that the crisis sparked by these chemical weapons attacks in Syria essentially shows how the West "will do everything in its power to push through regional agendas."Beeley also observed that "the West has a very limited playbook" as similar tactics are currently being used in Ukraine where Russia is "being held responsible for events that were staged and carried out by the Nazi brigades against Russian-speaking people," with Bucha being one such example.*Daesh, known also as ISIS/ISIL, is an Islamist terrorist group that is outlawed in Russia and many other countries

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/us-arms-daesh-in-syria-with-chemical-weapons--russian-intel-1111638392.html

syria

russia

ghouta

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

ghouta chemical attack, ghouta syria chemical weapons attack, chemical attack in syria 2013, syria chemical weapons destruction, us military intervention in syria