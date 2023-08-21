International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/hurriquake-in-southern-california-as-earthquake-strikes-during-tropical-storm-1112769570.html
'Hurriquake' in Southern California as Earthquake Strikes During Tropical Storm
'Hurriquake' in Southern California as Earthquake Strikes During Tropical Storm
Residents of southern California coined a new term on Sunday after an earthquake occurred during a tropical cyclone: the Hurriquake. However, in the US, neither the storm nor the quake have claimed any lives.
2023-08-21T18:25+0000
2023-08-21T18:25+0000
americas
los angeles
hurricane
earthquake
us
us flooding
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112769984_0:0:3335:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_7a7340db976ff1bc981afae142a47109.jpg
For Americans, natural disasters tend to be separated by geography: those who contend with wildfires and earthquakes rarely have to deal with hurricanes, and both are separated by a wide span of plains known as “tornado alley.” However, due to a rare weather event, folks along California’s southwestern coast got to experience a little bit of both on Sunday.The 5.1-magnitude quake struck on Sunday afternoon northwest of Los Angeles. While it and its weak aftershocks didn’t cause much damage, they definitely turned up the anxiety over the drama unfolding across the region at the time. Locals quickly coined the term “Hurriquake” for the event.As other social media users highlighted, the earthquake warning came on their phones amid other warnings about flash flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Hilary, which pummeled the area after making landfall on Mexico’s Baja California region and weakening from hurricane-strength.The arid region, which only receives inches of rain per year, has been subjected to torrential downpours for hours that overwhelmed drainage systems and triggered mudslides.Videos posted on social media showed the extent of the flooding, including shocking images of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ baseball stadium inundated by rainwater.So now I know what these are for. I’ve seen them in films but empty with cars racing in them. “Forever learning,” one user quipped, showing footage of the concrete spillway built for the Los Angeles River full of gushing water.In Arizona, where a prolonged drought has brought water in area reservoirs to perilously low levels, one local quipped that the downpours were refilling essential basins like Lake Powell. Video showed water streaming over the cliffs and into the basin from all sides."Right now we have flooding on all of our roads. There's no way in or out of Palm Springs, and that's the case for the majority of the Coachella Valley. We're all stuck," Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner told US media, adding that the city’s 911 emergency system had been disabled by the storm.Hilary’s arrival was forecasted for days, since the storm was a powerful Category 4 hurricane loitering off Mexico’s Pacific coast. US President Joe Biden’s administration worked with the governors of California, Nevada, and Arizona to position aid personnel and supplies ahead of Hilary’s arrival, he said.Los Angeles schools remained closed on Monday as more than 57,000 people in the area are without power.The last time a tropical cyclone hit California was in 1939, with catastrophic results. Most Pacific storms travel westward out to sea, not up the coast or on an eastward trajectory.Having become extratropical after striking land, the remnants of Hilary have continued to move northward, dumping rain in the mountains of California, Nevada, and Oregon, where it is expected to cause similar problems.
americas
los angeles
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112769984_453:0:3184:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_487c246576dc17f19f5c929e304a7651.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hurriquake; tropical storm hilary; los angeles flooding; dodgers stadium
hurriquake; tropical storm hilary; los angeles flooding; dodgers stadium

'Hurriquake' in Southern California as Earthquake Strikes During Tropical Storm

18:25 GMT 21.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / DAVID SWANSONAn aerial image shows traffic being diverted on Interstate 10 due to flooding and mud crossing the highway following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in Rancho Mirage, California, on August 21, 2023.
An aerial image shows traffic being diverted on Interstate 10 due to flooding and mud crossing the highway following heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in Rancho Mirage, California, on August 21, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / DAVID SWANSON
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Residents of southern California coined a new term on Sunday after an earthquake occurred during a tropical cyclone: the Hurriquake. However, in the US, neither the storm nor the quake have claimed any lives.
For Americans, natural disasters tend to be separated by geography: those who contend with wildfires and earthquakes rarely have to deal with hurricanes, and both are separated by a wide span of plains known as “tornado alley.” However, due to a rare weather event, folks along California’s southwestern coast got to experience a little bit of both on Sunday.
“During a hurricane this is great,” one social media user said on Sunday, posting a screenshot from their smartphone of an emergency alert about an earthquake sent out by the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The 5.1-magnitude quake struck on Sunday afternoon northwest of Los Angeles. While it and its weak aftershocks didn’t cause much damage, they definitely turned up the anxiety over the drama unfolding across the region at the time. Locals quickly coined the term “Hurriquake” for the event.
As other social media users highlighted, the earthquake warning came on their phones amid other warnings about flash flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Hilary, which pummeled the area after making landfall on Mexico’s Baja California region and weakening from hurricane-strength.
The arid region, which only receives inches of rain per year, has been subjected to torrential downpours for hours that overwhelmed drainage systems and triggered mudslides.
Videos posted on social media showed the extent of the flooding, including shocking images of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ baseball stadium inundated by rainwater.
So now I know what these are for. I’ve seen them in films but empty with cars racing in them. “Forever learning,” one user quipped, showing footage of the concrete spillway built for the Los Angeles River full of gushing water.
In Arizona, where a prolonged drought has brought water in area reservoirs to perilously low levels, one local quipped that the downpours were refilling essential basins like Lake Powell. Video showed water streaming over the cliffs and into the basin from all sides.
"Right now we have flooding on all of our roads. There's no way in or out of Palm Springs, and that's the case for the majority of the Coachella Valley. We're all stuck," Palm Springs Mayor Grace Garner told US media, adding that the city’s 911 emergency system had been disabled by the storm.
Hilary’s arrival was forecasted for days, since the storm was a powerful Category 4 hurricane loitering off Mexico’s Pacific coast. US President Joe Biden’s administration worked with the governors of California, Nevada, and Arizona to position aid personnel and supplies ahead of Hilary’s arrival, he said.
Los Angeles schools remained closed on Monday as more than 57,000 people in the area are without power.
The last time a tropical cyclone hit California was in 1939, with catastrophic results. Most Pacific storms travel westward out to sea, not up the coast or on an eastward trajectory.
Having become extratropical after striking land, the remnants of Hilary have continued to move northward, dumping rain in the mountains of California, Nevada, and Oregon, where it is expected to cause similar problems.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала