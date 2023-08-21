https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/im-not-new-to-these-things-harris-says-she-faces-more-media-scrutiny-than-predecessors-1112772397.html

‘I’m Not New to These Things’: Harris Says She Faces More Media Scrutiny Than Predecessors

‘I’m Not New to These Things’: Harris Says She Faces More Media Scrutiny Than Predecessors

A recent interview with the vice president gives a deeper insight into what polls will look like during the 2024 US presidential election, and how Harris has been handling them thus far.

2023-08-21T22:50+0000

2023-08-21T22:50+0000

2023-08-21T22:49+0000

americas

us politics

us politics

washington dc

washington, dc

kamala harris

2024 us presidential election

poll

report

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094947925_0:0:2988:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_5058d8afdc270462afaea45062dcd4c7.jpg

US Vice President Kamala Harris recently revealed she feels as though she's faced much more scrutiny from the media than any of the past individuals who served in her post, admitting that regardless of the negative publicity, she won't be the one to cower.“That’s just what has happened,” Harris, the first Black and female vice president in US history, said. "It’s what it is."Harris made the remarks as part of a larger interview touching on her poll numbers and the road to 2024 as Democrats and Republics for presidential runoffs. The vice president has acknowledged that she's already become a target for some GOP candidates gunning for the Oval Office.Insiders say Harris’ role as an abortion rights advocate will work well for her in the next election whereas many anti-abortion Republicans might find few voters are willing to stand on their side of the issue, as well as the conservative-stacked Supreme Court responsible for dismantling federal abortion rights.“I’m not going to be distracted from an issue like traveling the country because the highest court of our land just took a constitutional right. Otherwise, that stuff will get in your head and debilitate you.”Former White House Ron Klain is also confident that the election cycle could shift more positive views into Harris’ court, as she begins campaigning.But for now, Harris’ grin and bear it attitude may be what is landing her polls in the deep-end. In fact, some polls have designated Harris as the most unpopular vice president in recent history, including past vice presidents Dick Cheney (R) and Al Gore (D), who both experienced vast unpopularity.Defenders say the negative feedback is due to an ingrained bias surrounding the vice president’s race and gender. A recent study has shown that women of color who become political candidates are twice as likely as other candidates to be the subject of harassment and disinformation. “[It] shouldn't surprise anyone that there is going to be a different filter and a different focus put on the first woman to ever be vice president of the United States, particularly a woman of color," a Democratic strategist said, explaining Harris’ disastrous June polling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/kamala-harris-worst-vp-in-polling-history-us-broadcaster-reveals-1111517992.html

americas

washington dc

washington, dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

us 2024 presidential election, kamala harris, white house, us politics, polling, dc, us vice president