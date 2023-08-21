International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/russia-hungary-start-work-on-main-stage-of-paks-2-npp-construction-1112752404.html
Russia, Hungary Start Work on Main Stage of Paks-2 NPP Construction
Russia, Hungary Start Work on Main Stage of Paks-2 NPP Construction
Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said on Monday that it, together with Hungarian partners, had started the work on the main stage of the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) project, also known as Paks-2.
2023-08-21T08:28+0000
2023-08-21T08:28+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
rosatom
hungary
paks-2 nuclear plant
paks nuclear power plant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101943/30/1019433094_0:132:2464:1518_1920x0_80_0_0_431ce5ef5805b16157242cbf41cf1435.jpg
"On August 21, 2023, the general contractor of the Paks-2 NPP project JSC Atomstroyexport (the engineering division of Rosatom) began work on the main stage of construction of two new VVER-1200 generation 3+ power units. The contractor — the Hungarian company Duna Aszfalt Kft. — has started preparations for excavation of soil from the pit under the future block 6, while Bauer Magyarorszag Kft. has begun mobilization of soil stabilization works and continued work on the construction of the impervious protection of the construction site," the corporation said in a statement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/atomic-partnership-russia-delivers-nuclear-reactor-to-chinese-power-plant-1112369363.html
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101943/30/1019433094_134:0:2331:1648_1920x0_80_0_0_f801bcd61542d7f850bc3c3525b1ba68.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian economy under sanctions, rosatom, hungary, russian nuclear industry, russian nuclear agency
russian economy under sanctions, rosatom, hungary, russian nuclear industry, russian nuclear agency

Russia, Hungary Start Work on Main Stage of Paks-2 NPP Construction

08:28 GMT 21.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / ATTILA KISBENEDEKA general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest on Thursday 29 May 2003
A general view of the reactor block No.2 in the nuclear power station of Paks at about 120kms south from Hungarian capital Budapest on Thursday 29 May 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
© AFP 2023 / ATTILA KISBENEDEK
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said on Monday that it, together with Hungarian partners, had started the work on the main stage of the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) project, also known as Paks-2.
"On August 21, 2023, the general contractor of the Paks-2 NPP project JSC Atomstroyexport (the engineering division of Rosatom) began work on the main stage of construction of two new VVER-1200 generation 3+ power units. The contractor — the Hungarian company Duna Aszfalt Kft. — has started preparations for excavation of soil from the pit under the future block 6, while Bauer Magyarorszag Kft. has begun mobilization of soil stabilization works and continued work on the construction of the impervious protection of the construction site," the corporation said in a statement.
Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant, Lianyungang, China - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.08.2023
Asia
Atomic Partnership: Russia Delivers Nuclear Reactor to Chinese Power Plant
3 August, 15:09 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала