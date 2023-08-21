https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/russia-hungary-start-work-on-main-stage-of-paks-2-npp-construction-1112752404.html
Russia, Hungary Start Work on Main Stage of Paks-2 NPP Construction
Russia, Hungary Start Work on Main Stage of Paks-2 NPP Construction
Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation said on Monday that it, together with Hungarian partners, had started the work on the main stage of the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) project, also known as Paks-2.
2023-08-21T08:28+0000
2023-08-21T08:28+0000
2023-08-21T08:28+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
rosatom
hungary
paks-2 nuclear plant
paks nuclear power plant
"On August 21, 2023, the general contractor of the Paks-2 NPP project JSC Atomstroyexport (the engineering division of Rosatom) began work on the main stage of construction of two new VVER-1200 generation 3+ power units. The contractor — the Hungarian company Duna Aszfalt Kft. — has started preparations for excavation of soil from the pit under the future block 6, while Bauer Magyarorszag Kft. has begun mobilization of soil stabilization works and continued work on the construction of the impervious protection of the construction site," the corporation said in a statement.
hungary
Russia, Hungary Start Work on Main Stage of Paks-2 NPP Construction
