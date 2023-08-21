https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/russian-air-defense-downed-ukrainian-drone-in-moscow-region-1112748039.html
Russian Air Defense Downed Ukrainian Drone in Moscow Region
The Russian air defense suppressed a Ukrainian drone by means of electronic warfare, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that the drone crashed in the Moscow Region.
"On August 21, at about 06:50 Moscow time [03:50 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft type was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was detected by the air defense forces over the territory of the Moscow Region and suppressed by means of electronic warfare," the ministry said. The ministry added that having lost control, the drone crashed near the settlement of Pokrovskoe and no one was injured.
