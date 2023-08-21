International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Downed Ukrainian Drone in Moscow Region
The Russian air defense suppressed a Ukrainian drone by means of electronic warfare, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that the drone crashed in the Moscow Region.
"On August 21, at about 06:50 Moscow time [03:50 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft type was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was detected by the air defense forces over the territory of the Moscow Region and suppressed by means of electronic warfare," the ministry said. The ministry added that having lost control, the drone crashed near ​​the settlement of Pokrovskoe and no one was injured.
The Russian air defense suppressed a Ukrainian drone by means of electronic warfare, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that the drone crashed in the Moscow Region.
"On August 21, at about 06:50 Moscow time [03:50 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft type was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was detected by the air defense forces over the territory of the Moscow Region and suppressed by means of electronic warfare," the ministry said.
World
Kiev Regime Uses Daesh Terror Methods to Target Civilians in Crimea - Russian Envoy to UN
31 July, 16:08 GMT
31 July, 16:08 GMT
The ministry added that having lost control, the drone crashed near ​​the settlement of Pokrovskoe and no one was injured.
