https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/russian-air-defense-downed-ukrainian-drone-in-moscow-region-1112748039.html

Russian Air Defense Downed Ukrainian Drone in Moscow Region

Russian Air Defense Downed Ukrainian Drone in Moscow Region

The Russian air defense suppressed a Ukrainian drone by means of electronic warfare, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, adding that the drone crashed in the Moscow Region.

2023-08-21T05:33+0000

2023-08-21T05:33+0000

2023-08-21T05:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109548812_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_cc434ed81a3e16596855b2ef5b11d189.jpg

"On August 21, at about 06:50 Moscow time [03:50 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle of an aircraft type was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was detected by the air defense forces over the territory of the Moscow Region and suppressed by means of electronic warfare," the ministry said. The ministry added that having lost control, the drone crashed near ​​the settlement of Pokrovskoe and no one was injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/kiev-regime-uses-daesh-terror-methods-to-target-civilians-in-crimea---russian-envoy-to-un-1112280419.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks on russia, ukrainian drones, ukrainian terrorism