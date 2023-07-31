https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/kiev-regime-uses-daesh-terror-methods-to-target-civilians-in-crimea---russian-envoy-to-un-1112280419.html
Kiev Regime Uses Daesh Terror Methods to Target Civilians in Crimea - Russian Envoy to UN
A Russian diplomat explained that one of the reasons the regime increasingly relies on targeting civilians such as in Crimea is because Crimea is now thriving and Kiev loses sleep over such developments.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - A Russian diplomat explained that one of the reasons the regime increasingly relies on targeting civilians such as in Crimea is because Crimea is now thriving and Kiev loses sleep over such developments.
The Kiev regime uses the methods practiced by the Daesh* or the Chechen terrorists by targeting civilians
, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Monday.
"It's a classic terrorist approach similar to Daesh fighters or Chechen terrorists who would take peaceful civilians as hostages with the silent connivance of Western moralizers. They will remain silent now too," Polyanskiy said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.
The Kiev regime is attacking cities and other civilian areas which are sometimes located thousands of kilometers from the area of military operations, Polyanskiy said.
They also use Daesh methods of "individual terror," Polyanskiy added.
On Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center.
No Point For Kiev Regime to Attack Moscow With Drones
Drone attacks against Moscow and other Russian cities will not help Ukraine, the Russian diplomat said.
"Kiev regime tries to shut them up [Darya Dugong etc.] and to threaten those in Russia who state the truth about what is taking place in Russia or what is the point of using drones to attack Moscow and other cities," Polyanskiy told the Security Council. "That’s not even to mention the fact that hundreds of terrorist acts are prevented by our security services."
Moreover, the attack conducted by the Ukrainian regime using the cluster munitions provided by the United States
against a civilian automobile with journalists in Zaporozhye region on July 22 was pointless, the Russian represantative added.
Earlier on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight
, damaging the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center; there were no casualties.
Traffic was blocked along Testovskaya Street in the Moscow-City area, where the two office buildings were damaged, the city transport department said on Sunday morning.
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine also attempted to attack Crimea overnight using 25 drones, all of which were destroyed. The ministry specified that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attempted terrorist attack.
On Friday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said that one Ukrainian drone had been shot down overnight
while attempting to attack facilities in the Moscow region; there were no casualties or damage.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states