Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Destroy Another Ukrainian Drone Over Moscow Region
Russian Forces Destroy Another Ukrainian Drone Over Moscow Region
Russia's on-duty air defense forces have destroyed another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Istrinsky District in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the ministry said that Russian air defense systems suppressed a Ukrainian drone by means of electronic warfare, adding that the drone crashed in the Moscow Region. "On August 21, at 08:16 Moscow time [05:16 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was timely detected and destroyed by the air defense forces on the territory of the Istra District of the Moscow Region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Forces Destroy Another Ukrainian Drone Over Moscow Region

05:42 GMT 21.08.2023
