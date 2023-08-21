https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/russian-forces-destroy-another-ukrainian-drone-over-moscow-region-1112748156.html

Russian Forces Destroy Another Ukrainian Drone Over Moscow Region

Russia's on-duty air defense forces have destroyed another Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over the Istrinsky District in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that Russian air defense systems suppressed a Ukrainian drone by means of electronic warfare, adding that the drone crashed in the Moscow Region. "On August 21, at 08:16 Moscow time [05:16 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was timely detected and destroyed by the air defense forces on the territory of the Istra District of the Moscow Region," the ministry said in a statement.

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian drone attacks, ukrainian terrorism