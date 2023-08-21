Trump's Bail in Georgia Election Interference Case Set at $200,000
© AP Photo / Dana VerkouterenThis artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, right, conferring with defense lawyer Todd Blanche, left, during his appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington’s federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.
© AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A court in Georgia has set a $200,000 bail in former US President Donald Trump's election meddling case and barred him from speaking with co-defendants and witnesses about the facts of the case, court document published on Monday have revealed.
The total $200,000 is made up of bail for each of the 13 counts Trump has been charged with by Georgia prosecutors, including $80,000 for allegedly breaking the Georgia anti-racketeering law and $10,000 for each of the remaining 12 counts, according to the court filing.
Trump is also ordered not to make any threats to any codefendant or victims, among others.
"The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," the filing reads.
Signed by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the order was agreed to by Trump shortly after fellow members of his legal team were seen at the Fulton County Courthouse just after 2 p.m. local time.
15 August, 02:58 GMT
Media reports have indicated that while other defendant had agreed to bond packages with officials, Trump was only defendant whose order was also signed off on by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.
Having been charged last week with 18 offenses that include racketeering for his efforts to allegedly overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia, Trump has until noon on August 25 to surrender voluntarily.