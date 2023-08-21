International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/trumps-bail-in-georgia-election-interference-case-set-at-200000-1112772968.html
Trump's Bail in Georgia Election Interference Case Set at $200,000
Trump's Bail in Georgia Election Interference Case Set at $200,000
A court in Georgia has set a $200,000 bail in former US President Donald Trump's election meddling case and barred him from speaking with co-defendants and witnesses about the facts of the case.
2023-08-21T22:21+0000
2023-08-21T22:20+0000
americas
donald trump
georgia
racketeering
surrender
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112381842_0:108:2083:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_9709358c331e7a8fae994f28a114b844.jpg
The total $200,000 is made up of bail for each of the 13 counts Trump has been charged with by Georgia prosecutors, including $80,000 for allegedly breaking the Georgia anti-racketeering law and $10,000 for each of the remaining 12 counts, according to the court filing. Trump is also ordered not to make any threats to any codefendant or victims, among others.Signed by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the order was agreed to by Trump shortly after fellow members of his legal team were seen at the Fulton County Courthouse just after 2 p.m. local time.Media reports have indicated that while other defendant had agreed to bond packages with officials, Trump was only defendant whose order was also signed off on by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/donald-trump-indicted-for-fourth-time-in-georgia-election-interference-case-1112598454.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112381842_116:0:1967:1388_1920x0_80_0_0_626e81f333905a3432fbf8094783d1e0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, georgia election interference case, $200,000 bail,
donald trump, georgia election interference case, $200,000 bail,

Trump's Bail in Georgia Election Interference Case Set at $200,000

22:21 GMT 21.08.2023
© AP Photo / Dana VerkouterenThis artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, right, conferring with defense lawyer Todd Blanche, left, during his appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington’s federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election.
This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, right, conferring with defense lawyer Todd Blanche, left, during his appearance at the Federal Courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington’s federal court to charges that he conspired to overturn the 2020 election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
© AP Photo / Dana Verkouteren
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A court in Georgia has set a $200,000 bail in former US President Donald Trump's election meddling case and barred him from speaking with co-defendants and witnesses about the facts of the case, court document published on Monday have revealed.
The total $200,000 is made up of bail for each of the 13 counts Trump has been charged with by Georgia prosecutors, including $80,000 for allegedly breaking the Georgia anti-racketeering law and $10,000 for each of the remaining 12 counts, according to the court filing.
Trump is also ordered not to make any threats to any codefendant or victims, among others.
"The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice," the filing reads.
Signed by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the order was agreed to by Trump shortly after fellow members of his legal team were seen at the Fulton County Courthouse just after 2 p.m. local time.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Va., after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
Americas
Trump Indicted for Fourth Time in Georgia Election Interference Case
15 August, 02:58 GMT
Media reports have indicated that while other defendant had agreed to bond packages with officials, Trump was only defendant whose order was also signed off on by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

Having been charged last week with 18 offenses that include racketeering for his efforts to allegedly overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia, Trump has until noon on August 25 to surrender voluntarily.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала