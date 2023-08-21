https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/trumps-bail-in-georgia-election-interference-case-set-at-200000-1112772968.html

Trump's Bail in Georgia Election Interference Case Set at $200,000

Trump's Bail in Georgia Election Interference Case Set at $200,000

A court in Georgia has set a $200,000 bail in former US President Donald Trump's election meddling case and barred him from speaking with co-defendants and witnesses about the facts of the case.

2023-08-21T22:21+0000

2023-08-21T22:21+0000

2023-08-21T22:20+0000

americas

donald trump

georgia

racketeering

surrender

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112381842_0:108:2083:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_9709358c331e7a8fae994f28a114b844.jpg

The total $200,000 is made up of bail for each of the 13 counts Trump has been charged with by Georgia prosecutors, including $80,000 for allegedly breaking the Georgia anti-racketeering law and $10,000 for each of the remaining 12 counts, according to the court filing. Trump is also ordered not to make any threats to any codefendant or victims, among others.Signed by Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the order was agreed to by Trump shortly after fellow members of his legal team were seen at the Fulton County Courthouse just after 2 p.m. local time.Media reports have indicated that while other defendant had agreed to bond packages with officials, Trump was only defendant whose order was also signed off on by Fulton County DA Fani Willis.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/donald-trump-indicted-for-fourth-time-in-georgia-election-interference-case-1112598454.html

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, georgia election interference case, $200,000 bail,