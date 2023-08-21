https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/why-does-brics-appeal-to-the-global-south-1112766904.html

Why Does BRICS Appeal to the Global South?

One of BRICS' competitive advantages is that the group is pursuing an inclusive approach in contrast to the zero-sum geopolitical games of the collective West, international observers told Sputnik.

On August 22, the 15th BRICS Summit will kick off in Johannesburg, bringing together leaders of emerging economies. While the Western media is trying to downplay the historic event and drive a wedge between the participants of the forum, BRICS – an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – appears to have come up with an appealing universal formula of inclusiveness, equity and mutual assistance, as per Sputnik's interlocutors.Commenting on the role of BRICS in international affairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov particularly emphasized in his latest article BRICS: Towards a Just World Order that the organization "does not aim to replace existing multilateral mechanisms, much less to become a new 'collective hegemon'."According to Lavrov, BRICS member states have long been advocating the creation of conditions for the development and prosperity of all states. This approach excludes zero-sum games, double standards, and the "bloc logic" of the Cold War era. The Russian foreign minister underscored that the group of emerging economies seeks to offer "inclusive solutions based on a participatory approach" in the first place. The group is ready to respond to the "request" of forming "one of the pillars of a new, fairer, multilateral world order," as per Lavrov.The Indian scholar placed special emphasis on the fact that BRICS has never been a military alliance and won't become a "bloc" aimed against any country or a group of states. In a multipolar model spearheaded by BRICS, there's no room for "hegemony": instead, the group offers a concept of common security and economic development, according to Chenoy.Why is BRICS Against Hegemony?The very structure of BRICS is such that no country can dominate it, echoed Mohammed Saqib, secretary-general of the India-China Economic and Cultural Council, while speaking to Sputnik. He cited the fact that some Western mainstream media and thought leaders are trying to misrepresent BRICS as a tool of China in order to sow discord within the countries of the Global South. Per Saqib, the Western narrative is false, since BRICS embodies the idea of parity and democracy.Will BRICS' Expansion Facilitate De-Dollarization?The forthcoming BRICS summit is due to focus on the further enlargement of the organization, given that over 20 countries have officially applied for membership in the club, with many more seeking to jump on its bandwagon.One should take into account that BRICS accounted for 31.67% of global GDP (at purchasing power parity) in 2022, thus outpacing the Group of Seven (30.31%) and has a combined population of 3.24 billion people, which is over 40% of the world.Against this backdrop, the group's efforts to reduce its dependence on the dollar – commonly known as de-dollarization – and switch to national currencies, as well as the emerging role of the New Development Bank (established by BRICS in 2015) in funding new programs and infrastructural projects, suggests that BRICS may significantly influence the global economic growth.In addition, developing countries are establishing or exploring new payment systems and mechanisms and creating lending organizations to facilitate their new development projects. These efforts are hardly surprising given the Global South's longstanding distrust toward the Western-centered financial system and political institutions, according to Saqib.

