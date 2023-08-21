https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/pepe-escobar-brics-plus-sco-super-bloc-vs-us-empire-1112730061.html

Pepe Escobar: BRICS Plus-SCO Super Bloc vs. US Empire

The world holds its breath as final preparations are made for the 15th BRICS summit in South Africa. This year, bloc expansion seems to be at the forefront of the agenda, with over 40 nations expressing interest in joining. How will the summit change the global geopolitical landscape? Veteran international affairs observer Pepe Escobar explains.

Johannesburg is gearing up for the 15th BRICS Summit, which will kick off on Tuesday and run through Thursday, with this year’s theme entitled "|BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism.""Multilateralism" is perhaps the most significant word to describe the gathering nations' intentions, with the BRICS' combined economic might already outweighing that of the G7, and, when accounting for the human, geographic, economic and resource potential of countries that have expressed interest in joining, pose a serious challenge to the US-led international order.Pointing to the bloc name's similarity to the English word "bricks", Naryshkin indicated that BRICS is a subtle nod to the US and its allies that the so-called "rules based international order" is on its way out. 'This is It'"In terms of a game-changing geopolitical moment, this is it," Pepe Escobar told Sputnik, when asked about the special significance of this year's BRICS summit.There’s also "the fact that the organizing committee invited 67 heads of state of powerful representatives from all over Africa and many other places in the Global South to be part of discussions involving the collaboration between BRICS and Africa and also ‘BRICS+," Escobar added, referring to the exciting prospect of new members joining the bloc for the first time since South Africa itself did so in 2010.'Rosetta Stone' Blueprint for Future Cooperation"One thing we already know for sure coming from [leaders’ representatives] is that they already decided on a mechanism for the absorption of new members. Of course, this is a very complex endeavor because it involves, at the last count, over 30 nations, 23 that that have already expressed their formal desire to be part of BRICS+," the observer noted.Along with bloc expansion, Escobar expects the summit to include a focus on inter-bloc trade using local currencies – the so-called R5 of the renminbi (yuan), ruble, real, rupee and rand, plus the currency of any new members that may join.A Common BRICS Currency?In the lead-up to the summit, both BRICS-friendly and BRICS-hostile observers commented on the prospects of the South Africa summit leading to the emergence of a possible common BRICS currency to ease international trade or even challenge the hegemony of the US dollar. Speculation on the matter has since been quashed, with the idea put off, at least for now.BRICS Plus-SCO Super Bloc?Another aspect Escobar expects on the menu at the Johannesburg meetings is an effort to create of some kind of architecture for the "progressive integration" of BRICS with other multilateral organizations, such as the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.A BRICS+/SCO super bloc would not only complement China's ambitious Belt and Road infrastructure plans, but also the Russian vision of the Greater Eurasia Partnership, Escobar noted.For existing members of the two blocs, and new members or applicants, Escobar envisions a BRICS+/SCO merger facilitating integration in many levels, including "customs, currencies, bilateral trade bypassing the US dollar, 5G networks, you name it, because this is also supported by multilateral organizations who have a lot of power. So we are not saying that BRICS and SCO starting tomorrow are going to work hand-in-hand. No. We are basically saying that the potential for them to work in partnership…in specific projects in specific countries is huge, and that’s why the Chinese are thinking about it, Russians are thinking about it, Lukashenko in Belarus is thinking about it, the Iranians are thinking about it."In addition, Escobar said, if BRICS+ expands to important countries in Africa like Algeria and Egypt, this would create "a triangle in Africa - Northwest Africa, Northeast Africa and South Africa supported by BRICS and with BRICS+ projects in all of them," serving as a crucial impulse for development, including via the New Development Bank.The BRICS' bank could play an "absolutely essential" role going forward, the observer believes, "especially in terms of financing projects" in Africa, Iran, or even Syria to assist in that country’s reconstruction in the wake of the CIA-led dirty war. "So the possibilities are endless, you know, in terms of mechanisms of finance that escape the IMF and the World Bank," Escobar emphasized.US Empire's Efforts to Break BRICS+ and Africa's 'Chance of a Century'BRICS+ integration going forward will not be without its challenges, Escobar said, pointing to an array of problems, from inter-bloc differences between Beijing and Delhi, to prospective difficulties of consensus-based governance, especially as the bloc expands, to efforts led by the US "Empire" to put pressure on members Brazil, India and South Africa, as well as key prospective members Turkiye, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.As far as the African continent is concerned, Escobar believes that BRICS+ is the "chance of a century" to break the chains of neocolonial bondage."It's no coincidence and it’s not by accident that the two top BRICS, Russia and China, approved this South African program 'Ipsis Litteris', the way the South Africans designed it. This was great. This shows how much importance they attach to the fact that Africa has to be integrated," Escobar added.Lessons to Learn From Empire?There is one thing the BRICS+ must learn from and adapt from the US-led unipolar order, the geopolitical analyst says: the combination of American cultural, intellectual and soft power which has helped facilitate Washington's global power for so long."We would need at least one important BRICS think tank publishing regularly at the highest level with everybody interacting," because "if you don’t have a very solid counter-narrative, easily explainable to all these audiences in several languages, you lose the battle before the battle even begins," he stressed.Characterizing the drive to unify BRICS+ into a global super bloc "the challenge of the times," Escobar said that it’s not only about BRICS, or the SCO, the EEC, the Greater Eurasian Partnership, the African Union or the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative. The central issue is finding the mechanisms for making consensus-based governance work, something the current, US-dictated order has no need for.

