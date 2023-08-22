International
POTUS earlier came under fire over his multiple “no comment” responses related to the Maui wildfires, which killed at least 114 people.
US President Joe Biden has claimed to be able to empathize with the people of Hawaii who lost their homes as he visited the blaze-ravaged island of Maui on Monday.A 2008 report by a US news agency, however, pointed out that lightning struck the Bidens’ home and caused a "small fire that was contained to the kitchen."The media outlet added that 20 minutes after the beginning of the blaze, firefighters got the fire under control and they were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen. The news wire did not report that Jill was trapped inside the home, adding that no one was injured in the incident.POTUS’ remarks came after he and his wife landed on Maui earlier on Monday to be met with screams of “F*** you!” as his motorcade passed.In this vein, many also reacted angrily to Biden’s gaffe last week, when he appeared to forget the name Maui, referring to the island in a speech in Milwaukee as “the one where you see on television all the time.”
hawaii
Biden Compares Kitchen Fire With Blaze-Scorched Maui as Crowd Shouts ‘F*** You’

© AFP 2023 / MANDEL NGANUS President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participate in a blessing ceremony with the Lahaina elders at Moku'ula following wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 21, 2023.
The POTUS previously came under fire over his multiple “no comment” responses related to the Maui wildfires, which killed at least 114 people.
US President Joe Biden has claimed to be able to empathize with the people of Hawaii who lost their homes as he visited the blaze-ravaged island of Maui on Monday.

"I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, of what it was like to lose a home. Years ago, now, 15 years, I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the press’ […]. Lightning struck at home on a little lake outside the home, not a lake, a big pond. It hit the wire and came up underneath our home, into the […] air condition ducts. To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my 67 Corvette [car], and my cat," Biden argued.

A 2008 report by a US news agency, however, pointed out that lightning struck the Bidens’ home and caused a "small fire that was contained to the kitchen."
The media outlet added that 20 minutes after the beginning of the blaze, firefighters got the fire under control and they were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen. The news wire did not report that Jill was trapped inside the home, adding that no one was injured in the incident.
POTUS’ remarks came after he and his wife landed on Maui earlier on Monday to be met with screams of “F*** you!” as his motorcade passed.

The 46th US president has been harshly criticized by Republicans and even his Democrat allies for failing to give sufficient attention to the Mauri wildfires, which claimed the lives of 114 people, with 850 more remaining missing, according to the latest estimates.

In this vein, many also reacted angrily to Biden’s gaffe last week, when he appeared to forget the name Maui, referring to the island in a speech in Milwaukee as “the one where you see on television all the time.”
A burnt statue sits amid the rubble of a home, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
Multimedia
Heaven on Fire: Hawaii Hit by Deadliest Wildfires in More Than a Century
14 August, 10:41 GMT
