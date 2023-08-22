https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/brics-new-development-bank-to-lend-in-south-african-brazilian-currencies-1112785126.html

BRICS New Development Bank to Lend in South African, Brazilian Currencies

BRICS New Development Bank to Lend in South African, Brazilian Currencies

BRICS' New Development Bank (NDB) plans to start lending in the South African and Brazilian currencies in order to reduce global dependence on the US dollar, the British newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the lender's head, former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

2023-08-22T11:06+0000

2023-08-22T11:06+0000

2023-08-22T11:06+0000

economy

brics summit 2023

brics

brics summit

brics new development bank (ndb)

dilma rousseff

south africa

new development bank (ndb)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112784806_0:162:3063:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_fe9db8e4137442204236efe6023d2ccc.jpg

With the implementation of lending in the South African rand and Brazilian real and with reduction of reliance on the US dollar, the NDB is planning to promote the development of a more multipolar global financial system, the newspaper said, citing the bank's president. "[The NDB's] aim is to reach about 30 per cent of everything we lend... in local currency," Rousseff said in an interview with the newspaper. She added that loans in South Africa and Brazil would be granted in the corresponding national currencies. "We're going to try to either do a currency swap or issue debt. And also in rupees," the newspaper quoted Rousseff as saying, adding that the bank already lends in yuan. The Shanghai-based bank was established in 2014 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and was later joined by Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Uruguay is currently in the process of joining the NDB. The bank's goal is to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging markets and developing countries. The total volume of approved financing from the bank is estimated at $30 billion, 40% of which has been directed to projects contributing to climate change mitigation and adaptation, including energy transition. The BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will hold a summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24. The summit's agenda includes economic relations, trade infrastructure and the potential switch to a common currency to reduce member states' reliance on the US dollar.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/what-is-the-global-south-and-how-can-it-help-topple-western-led-world-order-1112688739.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230717/what-is-meant-by-de-dollarization-1111947106.html

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, brics summit, brics summit 2023, dilma rouseff, dilma rouseff brics