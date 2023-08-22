International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Gas Futures in Europe Exceed $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time Since Jun 15 - ICE
Gas Futures in Europe Exceed $500 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters First Time Since Jun 15 - ICE
Gas futures in Europe have increased by 9%, exceeding $500 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.
September futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $451.2 per 1,000 cubic meters (-1.8%). As of 12:10 GMT, they were trading at $500.3 (+8.8%).Since 2021, the EU has been experiencing the rise of energy prices as part of the global trend. Sanctions imposed on Russia after it launched the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 have accelerated the growth of gas prices, encouraging the European nations to consider contingency measures.
13:21 GMT 22.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures in Europe have increased by 9%, exceeding $500 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the data presented by the London-based ICE exchange on Tuesday.
September futures on the TTF index — Europe's largest hub — opened at $451.2 per 1,000 cubic meters (-1.8%). As of 12:10 GMT, they were trading at $500.3 (+8.8%).
Since 2021, the EU has been experiencing the rise of energy prices as part of the global trend. Sanctions imposed on Russia after it launched the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 have accelerated the growth of gas prices, encouraging the European nations to consider contingency measures.
Energy Crisis in Europe
French Energy Transition Minister Urges Citizens to Keep Saving Electricity in Summer
20 June, 12:09 GMT
