Israel Fired 8 Cruise Missiles at Damascus Outskirts on Monday - Russian Military

Two Israeli F-16 jets fired 8 cruise missiles at Damascus outskirts on Monday, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.

"On August 21, from 23:03 to 23:10 [08:03 to 08:10 pm GMT], two F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli air force attacked facilities in the vicinity of the city of Damascus with eight cruise missiles from the airspace of the occupied Golan Heights. Israeli airstrike injured one Syrian soldier," Kulit told a briefing.The deputy official also detailed during the Tuesday briefing that Russian aerospace forces had attacked a command post of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* terrorist group in a village southwest of Syria’s Idlib the day prior."On August 21, a strike conducted by Russian aerospace forces at the command post of the Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist organization in the Faylun village (4 kilometers [2.4 miles] southwest of the city of Idlib) killed 17 militants,” Kulit told a briefing.Kulit noted that the dead included "several high-ranking field commanders responsible for organizing and carrying out recent attacks on Syrian government forces in northern Latakia province."* a terrorist group banned in Russia

israeli airstrikes, damascus outskirts, russian defense ministry, russian strikes against hayat tahrir al-sham terrorist group