Joe Biden Visits Hawaii; Assange Extradition Denied; BRICS Set to Strengthen Unipolarity

President Biden is traveling to Hawaii to review the damage from massive wildfires after receiving mass criticism for seeming to ignore the disaster.

Dr. Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, and ThePolemicist.com, joins us to discuss domestic politics and the Hawaii fires. President Biden is visiting the sites of massive wildfires in Maui as he faces pushback for ignoring the problem for over a week. Also, major metropolitan centers in the US are turning into decrepit crime ridden eye sores. Jim Kavanagh says that the Biden administration is revealing that its priority is supporting the fascist government in Ukraine. He also says that the US based neoliberal ideology pushing privatization of public services is at the root of the abandonment of the social safety system.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the upcoming BRICS meeting. The entire BRICS project is centered around whether oppressed nations can break free from colonial theft and manipulation. Dr. Oualaalou says that the expansion of BRICS will be seismic. He says that including world class energy producers such as Saudi Arabia and Iran will change the nature of international trade. Also, he says the US puppet organizations such as the IMF and the WTO are used to ensure that poor countries are unable to develop.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. A delegation from ECOWAS has met with Niger's former President and the leader of the recent military government. Dr. Horne argues that this situation could potentially replicate the disaster of Libya. He also says that the North Atlantic nations are splintering in their opposition to the developments in West Africa and the US wants to supplant France as the colonial power in the region.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US is concerned that Ukraine is too concerned about casualties to carry out imperial orders. Mark Sleboda says that such cynicism and callousness towards human life is shocking but that the claim does not reflect Ukraine's reckless disregard for the lives of their troops. Also, he says that Denmark sending F16's to Ukraine will have little to no effect on the battles.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Several Israeli settlers have been shot in recent days in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Palestinian positions. Laith Marouf argues that Palestinians have no choice but to defend their land. He also says that a colonizer can't live peacefully at the same time that they visit violence upon the native peoples. He also discussed the willingness of Western governments to oppress and censor their own populations in order to defend extreme acts of violence by Israel's government.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Julian Assange is being warned to be weary of a US plea deal proposal. Misty Winston argues that Australia has been absent in the Assange saga. Also, she says that the Biden administration does not want to bring Assange to US shores because it will shine a light on the case.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. George Koo says that President Biden is repeatedly pouring gas on the Taiwan fire to keep it going. He also said that the majority of the people of Taiwan would like to maintain a peaceful coexistence but it is hard to know if the KMT will succeed in the next elections. Also George says that the North Korea situation is parallel to the Taiwan situation in that the North Korea leader shows that he can increase the military ante if need be.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the outcome of the Ukrainian spring offensive. The outcome of the Ukraine offensive has been disastrous for the US empire and they are down to their last few reserves. Scott argues that the Ukrainian offensive force was specifically designed for this offensive and the location for the offensive was viewed as a weak point in the Russian lines and they were well aware that it would cost significant casualties. He says that the current action by the Ukrainian military demonstrates that the original plan has failed. He also says that the Ukrainian points for ending the conflict with a negotiated settlement is unrealistic.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

