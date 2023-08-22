International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/north-korea-china-resume-air-traffic-with-first-flight-landing-in-beijing-1112780651.html
North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing
North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing
China and North Korea have resumed air traffic after the latter lifted its coronavirus restrictions, with the first flight arriving in Beijing from Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to information from Beijing Capital International Airport.
2023-08-22T09:43+0000
2023-08-22T09:43+0000
asia
china
north korea
beijing
pyongyang
air koryo
beijing capital international airport
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102658/61/1026586156_0:232:2816:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_11f08a3adce480ee56d3cebbb615ca37.jpg
Flight JS141 of North Korea's state carrier Air Koryo landed in the second terminal of the airport at 9:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT), 33 minutes earlier then scheduled. The return flight to Pyongyang is expected to take off at 1:05 p.m. local time (05:50 GMT). On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Air Koryo's application for Pyongyang-Beijing-Pyongyang flights has been approved by Chinese authorities "in accordance with relevant procedures." The air traffic has been expected to be resumed on Monday, but the flights were canceled due to an unknown reason.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/what-is-the-global-south-and-how-can-it-help-topple-western-led-world-order-1112688739.html
china
beijing
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102658/61/1026586156_43:0:2774:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3086cd1ffb0945d7bd8b170c78d79471.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, china, north korea, beijing capital airport, air koryo
asia, china, north korea, beijing capital airport, air koryo

North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing

09:43 GMT 22.08.2023
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankPyongyang airport
Pyongyang airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2023
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and North Korea have resumed air traffic after the latter lifted its coronavirus restrictions, with the first flight arriving in Beijing from Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to information from Beijing Capital International Airport.
Flight JS141 of North Korea's state carrier Air Koryo landed in the second terminal of the airport at 9:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT), 33 minutes earlier then scheduled. The return flight to Pyongyang is expected to take off at 1:05 p.m. local time (05:50 GMT).
Africa, elements of this image furnished by NASA - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
Sputnik Explains
What is the Global South and How Can It Help Topple Western-Led World Order?
18 August, 06:08 GMT
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Air Koryo's application for Pyongyang-Beijing-Pyongyang flights has been approved by Chinese authorities "in accordance with relevant procedures."
The air traffic has been expected to be resumed on Monday, but the flights were canceled due to an unknown reason.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала