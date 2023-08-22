https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/north-korea-china-resume-air-traffic-with-first-flight-landing-in-beijing-1112780651.html

North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing

North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing

China and North Korea have resumed air traffic after the latter lifted its coronavirus restrictions, with the first flight arriving in Beijing from Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to information from Beijing Capital International Airport.

2023-08-22T09:43+0000

2023-08-22T09:43+0000

2023-08-22T09:43+0000

asia

china

north korea

beijing

pyongyang

air koryo

beijing capital international airport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102658/61/1026586156_0:232:2816:1816_1920x0_80_0_0_11f08a3adce480ee56d3cebbb615ca37.jpg

Flight JS141 of North Korea's state carrier Air Koryo landed in the second terminal of the airport at 9:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT), 33 minutes earlier then scheduled. The return flight to Pyongyang is expected to take off at 1:05 p.m. local time (05:50 GMT). On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Air Koryo's application for Pyongyang-Beijing-Pyongyang flights has been approved by Chinese authorities "in accordance with relevant procedures." The air traffic has been expected to be resumed on Monday, but the flights were canceled due to an unknown reason.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/what-is-the-global-south-and-how-can-it-help-topple-western-led-world-order-1112688739.html

china

beijing

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia, china, north korea, beijing capital airport, air koryo