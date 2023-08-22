https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/north-korea-china-resume-air-traffic-with-first-flight-landing-in-beijing-1112780651.html
North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing
North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing
China and North Korea have resumed air traffic after the latter lifted its coronavirus restrictions, with the first flight arriving in Beijing from Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to information from Beijing Capital International Airport.
Flight JS141 of North Korea's state carrier Air Koryo landed in the second terminal of the airport at 9:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT), 33 minutes earlier then scheduled. The return flight to Pyongyang is expected to take off at 1:05 p.m. local time (05:50 GMT). On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Air Koryo's application for Pyongyang-Beijing-Pyongyang flights has been approved by Chinese authorities "in accordance with relevant procedures." The air traffic has been expected to be resumed on Monday, but the flights were canceled due to an unknown reason.
North Korea, China Resume Air Traffic With First Flight Landing in Beijing
China and North Korea have resumed air traffic after the latter lifted its coronavirus restrictions, with the first flight arriving in Beijing from Pyongyang on Tuesday, according to information from Beijing Capital International Airport.
Flight JS141 of North Korea's state carrier Air Koryo landed in the second terminal
of the airport at 9:17 a.m. local time (01:17 GMT), 33 minutes earlier then scheduled. The return flight to Pyongyang is expected to take off at 1:05 p.m. local time (05:50 GMT).
On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that Air Koryo's application for Pyongyang-Beijing-Pyongyang flights has been approved by Chinese authorities "in accordance with relevant procedures."
The air traffic has been expected to be resumed on Monday, but the flights were canceled due to an unknown reason.