International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/photos-indias-chandrayaan-3-orbiter-snaps-images-of-moons-far-side-ahead-of-landing-1112793207.html
Photos: India’s Chandrayaan-3 Orbiter Snaps Images of Moon’s Far Side Ahead of Landing
Photos: India’s Chandrayaan-3 Orbiter Snaps Images of Moon’s Far Side Ahead of Landing
To prepare for its scheduled landing on the Moon’s south pole on Wednesday, India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has snapped new, high-definition photos of the lunar surface.
2023-08-22T18:21+0000
2023-08-22T18:21+0000
beyond politics
indian space research organization (isro)
india
lunar program
south pole
moon
chandrayaan-3
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112793445_0:386:1024:962_1920x0_80_0_0_02c315f841e2118118b8a29e0c900ca6.png
Chandrayaan-3 is set to deploy its Vikram lander early on Wednesday morning, which will attempt to touch down near the Moon’s South Pole just days after Russia’s Luna 25 probe.The four photos were published on the X social media site by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India’s space agency.The crisp black-and-white photos were snapped by the "hazard detection and avoidance" camera as Chandrayaan-3 entered its lowest lunar orbit yet, reaching just 25 kilometers of altitude at its lowest point. They are of the Moon’s far side, which never faces the Earth due to tidal locking.Vikram also carries a rover called Pragyan, both of which have a battery life of 14 Earth days, or one lunar day.If the landing attempt is successful, India will be the first nation to put a spacecraft on the lunar south pole and the fourth country overall to achieve a soft landing on the Moon after the United States, Soviet Union, and People’s Republic of China.Just days before Vikram’s scheduled landing, Russia’s Luna 25 probe also attempted to touch down in the Moon’s south pole region, but crashed after encountering an unexpected problem. A lunar lander dispatched by a private Japanese company, ispace, also crashed onto the Moon this past May due to a computer glitch.Right on the heels of Luna 25 and Chandrayaan-3, however, is the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), built by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which will blast off from Tanegashima Space Center on Friday. SLIM could be Japan’s first soft lunar landing, but it will be in Shioli Crater, near the lunar equator on its near side, not near the poles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230713/lunar-mapping-project-reveals-man-in-the-moon-200-million-years-older-than-thought-1111863539.html
south pole
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Morgan Artyukhina
Morgan Artyukhina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/16/1112793445_0:290:1024:1058_1920x0_80_0_0_3764e016143ca887b7cc20e575da826e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
chandrayaan-3; lunar lander; south pole; moon; indian space research organization
chandrayaan-3; lunar lander; south pole; moon; indian space research organization

Photos: India’s Chandrayaan-3 Orbiter Snaps Images of Moon’s Far Side Ahead of Landing

18:21 GMT 22.08.2023
© Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)India's Chandrayaan-3 Integrated Module in clean-room before encapsulation, June 23, 2023.
India's Chandrayaan-3 Integrated Module in clean-room before encapsulation, June 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2023
© Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
To prepare for its scheduled landing on the Moon’s south pole on Wednesday, India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has snapped new, high-definition photos of the lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3 is set to deploy its Vikram lander early on Wednesday morning, which will attempt to touch down near the Moon’s South Pole just days after Russia’s Luna 25 probe.
The four photos were published on the X social media site by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), India’s space agency.
The crisp black-and-white photos were snapped by the "hazard detection and avoidance" camera as Chandrayaan-3 entered its lowest lunar orbit yet, reaching just 25 kilometers of altitude at its lowest point. They are of the Moon’s far side, which never faces the Earth due to tidal locking.
"This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area - without boulders or deep trenches - during the descent is developed by ISRO at SAC," ISRO said.
Vikram also carries a rover called Pragyan, both of which have a battery life of 14 Earth days, or one lunar day.
If the landing attempt is successful, India will be the first nation to put a spacecraft on the lunar south pole and the fourth country overall to achieve a soft landing on the Moon after the United States, Soviet Union, and People’s Republic of China.
Screenshot from Le Voyage dans la lune (A Trip to the Moon, 1902) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2023
Beyond Politics
Lunar Mapping Project Reveals ‘Man in the Moon’ 200 Million Years Older Than Thought
13 July, 21:35 GMT

India previously landed its Chandrayaan-1 probe on the Moon in 2008, although that was a deliberate crash-landing. Chandrayaan-2 also crashed into the Moon in 2019, although that was due to an error during an attempted soft landing, also on the lunar south pole.

Just days before Vikram’s scheduled landing, Russia’s Luna 25 probe also attempted to touch down in the Moon’s south pole region, but crashed after encountering an unexpected problem. A lunar lander dispatched by a private Japanese company, ispace, also crashed onto the Moon this past May due to a computer glitch.
Right on the heels of Luna 25 and Chandrayaan-3, however, is the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), built by the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which will blast off from Tanegashima Space Center on Friday. SLIM could be Japan’s first soft lunar landing, but it will be in Shioli Crater, near the lunar equator on its near side, not near the poles.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала