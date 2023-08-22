https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/russian-air-defense-downs-2-ukrainian-drones-near-crimea-moscow-region-1112773673.html

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Near Crimea, Moscow Region

Russian Air Defense Downs 2 Ukrainian Drones Near Crimea, Moscow Region

Russian air defense suppressed two Ukrainian drones near Crimea by means of electronic warfare, as a result of which they fell into the water 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of the peninsula.

2023-08-22T00:51+0000

2023-08-22T00:51+0000

2023-08-22T00:50+0000

russia

ukrainian crisis

crimea

russian defense ministry

ukraine

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

drone strike

foiled attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105245/76/1052457648_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_f0643dce488e3adb5dfec5751230fe95.jpg

"On August 21, at about 23:00 Moscow time [20:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and suppressed by electronic warfare by the air defense forces," the ministry said. The ministry added that drones, having lost control, "crashed over the Black Sea, 40 kilometers northwest of the Crimean peninsula."Not long afterward, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin detailed that air defense forces had also shot down two strike drones on their way to the Russian capital. "The air defense shot down two strike drones. One in the Krasnogorsk region, the other in the Chastsy region. Special services went to the scene of the incident," Sobyanin said on Telegram.The latest foiled attack comes on the heels of efforts undertaken earlier Monday in the Belgorod Region and the Moscow Region by Kiev forces; in fact, Ukraine has continued to launch drones into Russian territory since the start of its fruitless counteroffensive in early June.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/russian-air-defense-downed-ukrainian-drone-in-moscow-region-1112748039.html

crimea

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defenses, electronic warfare, crimean peninsula, ukrainian drone strikes, foiled attack