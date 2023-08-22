https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/serbian-president-demands-to-remove-provision-on-sanctions-from-declaration-of-athens-summit-1112776357.html

Serbian President Demands to Remove Provision on Sanctions From Declaration of Athens Summit

Serbian President Demands to Remove Provision on Sanctions From Declaration of Athens Summit

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic insisted that the provision calling for the imposition of sanctions against Russia be removed from the text of the final declaration of the informal summit of EU and Western Balkan leaders in Athens, a source told Sputnik.

On Monday, leaders of several Western Balkan countries that want to join the European Union met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel in the Greek capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also invited to the summit. "Due to the resistance of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at an informal dinner for the leaders of the Western Balkans in Athens, the final declaration did not adopt a provision calling for sanctions against Russia," a source said. With the exception of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, all other countries participating in the summit have previously supported the restrictive measures of the West against Russia. The document was signed by Vucic, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic, Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti, Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Kristo, North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Zelensky.

