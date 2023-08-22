https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/south-african-president-to-host-chinese-leader-for-talks-on-tuesday-1112776841.html
South African President to Host Chinese Leader for Talks on Tuesday
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for one-on-one talks on Tuesday ahead of the BRICS summit of five major emerging economies.
Xi arrived in South Africa on Monday for a four-day visit. His sixth trip to the country coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties. The presidents will co-chair a China-Africa leaders’ dialogue to assess the progress on their 10-year strategic cooperation agreement and the Beijing-led Belt-and-Road infrastructure project, among other issues. They will be joined later by the Brazilian president, the Indian prime minister and the Russian foreign minister for the 15th BRICS summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the gathering by video.
