https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/south-african-president-to-host-chinese-leader-for-talks-on-tuesday-1112776841.html

South African President to Host Chinese Leader for Talks on Tuesday

South African President to Host Chinese Leader for Talks on Tuesday

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for one-on-one talks on Tuesday ahead of the BRICS summit of five major emerging economies.

2023-08-22T06:01+0000

2023-08-22T06:01+0000

2023-08-22T06:01+0000

world

brics summit 2023

brics

brics summit

vladimir putin

xi jinping

cyril ramaphosa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/09/1107107243_0:1306:2048:2458_1920x0_80_0_0_68c13550b3e15c6e9e62a0263e5a030e.jpg

Xi arrived in South Africa on Monday for a four-day visit. His sixth trip to the country coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties. The presidents will co-chair a China-Africa leaders’ dialogue to assess the progress on their 10-year strategic cooperation agreement and the Beijing-led Belt-and-Road infrastructure project, among other issues. They will be joined later by the Brazilian president, the Indian prime minister and the Russian foreign minister for the 15th BRICS summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the gathering by video.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/whats-on-brics-2023-summit-agenda-1112763589.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

brics, brics summit, brics summit 2023, bric summit xi, brics summit putin