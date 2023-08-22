International
South African President to Host Chinese Leader for Talks on Tuesday
South African President to Host Chinese Leader for Talks on Tuesday
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for one-on-one talks on Tuesday ahead of the BRICS summit of five major emerging economies.
Xi arrived in South Africa on Monday for a four-day visit. His sixth trip to the country coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties. The presidents will co-chair a China-Africa leaders’ dialogue to assess the progress on their 10-year strategic cooperation agreement and the Beijing-led Belt-and-Road infrastructure project, among other issues. They will be joined later by the Brazilian president, the Indian prime minister and the Russian foreign minister for the 15th BRICS summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the gathering by video.
06:01 GMT 22.08.2023
© AP Photo / Themba Hadebe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for one-on-one talks on Tuesday ahead of the BRICS summit of five major emerging economies.
Xi arrived in South Africa on Monday for a four-day visit. His sixth trip to the country coincides with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
The presidents will co-chair a China-Africa leaders’ dialogue to assess the progress on their 10-year strategic cooperation agreement and the Beijing-led Belt-and-Road infrastructure project, among other issues.
Flags of the five countries that make up BRICS fly in front of an Air China aircraft in which Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived to attend the BRICS summit in Goa, India, Saturday, Oct. 15 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2023
World
What's on BRICS' 2023 Summit Agenda?
Yesterday, 17:21 GMT
They will be joined later by the Brazilian president, the Indian prime minister and the Russian foreign minister for the 15th BRICS summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in the gathering by video.
