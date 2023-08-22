International
Taiwan Reportedly Expects to Receive First Batch of Abrams Tanks From US Next Year
Taiwan Reportedly Expects to Receive First Batch of Abrams Tanks From US Next Year
Taiwan reportedly expects to receive the first 38 of M1A2T Abrams tanks it has ordered from the United States in 2024.
Citing both Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Defense Ministry, local media reported Tuesday that 38 tanks are scheduled to arrive in 2024, while another 42 tanks will be supplied in 2025 and 28 tanks in 2026. In 2019, the United States approved the sale of 108 Abrams tanks to Taiwan for $2.2 billion, which is part of the Taiwanese administration's efforts to strengthen the island's defense capabilities in case of a potential conflict with mainland China. Tensions over Taiwan significantly increased last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taipei despite Beijing's warnings against such a visit. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Taiwan reportedly expects to receive the first 38 of M1A2T Abrams tanks it has ordered from the United States in 2024.
Citing both Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the Defense Ministry, local media reported Tuesday that 38 tanks are scheduled to arrive in 2024, while another 42 tanks will be supplied in 2025 and 28 tanks in 2026.
In 2019, the United States approved the sale of 108 Abrams tanks to Taiwan for $2.2 billion, which is part of the Taiwanese administration's efforts to strengthen the island's defense capabilities in case of a potential conflict with mainland China.
Tensions over Taiwan significantly increased last August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taipei despite Beijing's warnings against such a visit. China condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.
