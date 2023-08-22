https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/when-leaflets-fall-russian-artillerymen-encourage-ukrainians-to-surrender-1112788656.html

When Leaflets Fall: Russian Artillerymen Encourage Ukrainians to Surrender

Russian artillerymen of the Central Military District using D-30 howitzers fired 122-mm propaganda shells at Ukrainian positions in the Krasny Liman direction. Russian servicemen make special shells for this purpose, which are loaded with leaflet rolls instead of explosives.

Russia's Ministry of Defense has published a clip showing soldiers distributing leaflets to Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area in a merciful attempt to encourage Ukrainian troops to surrender.The shells contain more than 300 A5 leaflets calling on Ukrainian soldiers to voluntarily lay down their arms and save their lives.The ammunition is distinguished from conventional projectiles by its red color and the inscription "Agit", and the fuse has a firing timer, which is adjusted depending on the distance to the target.According to the data published by the ministry, the range of fire is over ten kilometers.

