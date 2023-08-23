https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/iran-unveils-high-tech-drone-biden-stumbles-in-hawaii-brics-meeting-watched-by-all-1112802242.html

President Biden has verbally stumbled again as he compared the massive and deadly wildfires in Hawaii to a minor kitchen fire he experienced at his Delaware home.

mailtoGary Flowers, radio talk show host, joins us to discuss Hawaii and domestic politics. President Biden has verbally stumbled again as he compared the massive and deadly wildfires in Hawaii to a minor kitchen fire he experienced at his Delaware home. Gary says that coherence and competence symbolize the president's office, and President Biden is embarrassing the nation. He also says that the Biden administration ignores homelessness and pain in the United States. He says that Biden has a history of plagiarism and exaggeration.Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the BRICS Summit. The Russian Foreign Minister has arrived in South Africa for the BRICS Summit. Dr. Desai argues that the middle power nations are seeing the opportunity to join the world economy and expand their development. Also, under the present government, India needs to fit into the new world order comfortably. Dr. Desai says the current ruling government has been cultivating a deeper relationship with the US and Israel because the BJP party tends to push an anti-Islam agenda. However, sober-minded people are pointing out that India has had to make conciliatory noises towards the needs of China.Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Ukrainian government is experiencing a high number of casualties and has resorted to forced conscription. Professor Petro says the people pursuing the Ukraine strategy want to pressure Russia into conceding. He says that the nature of the current plan could be clearer to everyone. Additionally, Professor Petro argues that the losses by Ukraine raise the moral question as to whether the course of action is in the best interest of the people of Ukraine.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. Patrick Lawrence argues President Biden's Asian Summit was pointless and will not bear fruit. KJ Noh argues that this is the inching up of the long process of war with China. However, since South Korea and Japan have no sovereignty and are experiencing significant internal pushback against their quisling leaders, Biden's quest to build an anti-China alliance will be short-lived. KJ also said that colonialism and imperialism have always had a racial component.Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iran has unveiled a high-tech drone with a significant capacity in payload and range. Laith says Iran is concentrating its military technology on conventional weapons and seems to have no impetus for a nuclear weapons program. Also, Laith discussed South Korea working to return Iran's seized assets but reminded us that we are far from seeing that money back in Iranian accounts.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss foreign policy. 70% of Germans want a new Chancellor. Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with a notorious neo-Nazi. Dan says that the US empire has led Germany down the garden path. He says that the US attack on the Nord Stream pipeline is an unspoken issue hurting the discredited German government. He also says that Ukrainian fascists wield considerable power in Ukraine.Steve Poikonen hosts AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss US government lawfare. Steve says the IRS may be called to testify in the Hunter Biden case about special treatment for the president's son. Steve Poikonen says that it is obvious that Hunter Biden received special treatment. Also, he says that the case has far-reaching implications. Still, the current investigation will result in nothing but some low-level functionary being sacrificed and the GOP will use it as a political weapon but will not attempt to get to the core issues at hand. Steve says that Hunter Biden was a bag man for mafia tactics in Ukraine.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US coups. The world is bearing witness to the hypocrisy of the US empire as the overthrow of the Pakistani government reminds many of the 1953 US-led coup in Iran. Also, Ukraine has arrested a Ukrainian communist leader. Caleb reminds us that the US has been heavily involved in Pakistani politics for many years, including assassinations and coups. He says that Pakistan's involvement in China's Belt and Road initiative is why the US pushed for the coup against Imran Khan. Caleb also says that the arrest of the 77-year-old communist leader is proof that Ukraine is not a democracy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.Catch us at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

