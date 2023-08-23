https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/navigation-through-suez-canal-fully-resumed-after-tanker-collision-1112823909.html
Navigation Through Suez Canal Fully Resumed After Tanker Collision
Navigation in the Suez Canal has been fully resumed in both directions after the disruption of the traffic following the collision of two tankers earlier in the day, the Suez Canal Authority said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Marine Traffic tracking service said, citing an eye-witness, that the BW Lesmes tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) had collided with the Burri oil products tanker in the Suez Canal. The collision occurred on the 144 kilometer mark (89 miles) of the canal due to a technical malfunction of the LNG carrier, Adm. Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, later stated. As a result, navigation was stopped in the northern part of the canal. It is already the second accident in the canal over the past few weeks. In early August, the Hong Kong-flagged Chinagas Legend LPG tanker, going from Singapore to the United States, collided with the Fahd tugboat, which belongs to the Suez Canal Authority. The tugboat sank, with one crew member dying and the remaining six rescued.
suez canal authority, suez canal, liquefied natural gas, lng, marine navigation, ossama rabiee, lng carrier, tanker collision, marine traffic, oil tanker, gas tanker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Navigation in the Suez Canal has been fully resumed in both directions after the disruption of the traffic following the collision of two tankers earlier in the day, the Suez Canal Authority said on Wednesday.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Marine Traffic tracking service said, citing an eye-witness, that the BW Lesmes tanker carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) had collided with the Burri oil products tanker in the Suez Canal. The collision occurred on the 144 kilometer mark (89 miles) of the canal due to a technical malfunction of the LNG carrier, Adm. Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, later stated. As a result, navigation was stopped in the northern part of the canal.
"Navigation through the Canal back to normal," the authority clarified on X.
It is already the second accident in the canal over the past few weeks. In early August, the Hong Kong-flagged Chinagas Legend LPG tanker, going from Singapore to the United States, collided with the Fahd tugboat, which belongs to the Suez Canal Authority. The tugboat sank, with one crew member dying and the remaining six rescued.