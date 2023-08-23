https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/police-responding-to-active-shooting-in-pittsburgh-pennsylvania---public-safety-department-1112823560.html

Police Responding to Active Shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Public Safety Department

Police Responding to Active Shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Public Safety Department

2023-08-23

Police are responding to an active shooting situation in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the city’s public safety department said on Wednesday.

“This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired. Please avoid the area at this time,” Pittsburgh Public Safety stated on social media. Hundreds of rounds were allegedly fired in the incident, which was sparked by police serving an eviction notice, an American news agency reported.

