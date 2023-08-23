https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/putin-holds-working-meeting-with-acting-chief-of-lugansk-peoples-republic-1112802899.html

Putin Holds Working Meeting With Acting Chief of Lugansk People's Republic

Putin Holds Working Meeting With Acting Chief of Lugansk People's Republic

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a working meeting with Leonid Pasechnik, the acting head of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), in the Kremlin.

2023-08-23T00:06+0000

2023-08-23T00:06+0000

2023-08-23T00:05+0000

russia

vladimir putin

lpr

lugansk

kremlin

meeting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/04/1112389318_0:76:2968:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_07d9d34e655e0e4d954fd9711e4687bf.jpg

The meeting has been focused on issues concerning the situation in the LPR. Putin remarked during the meeting that the situation "on the line of contact is stable now," adding that he is amazed by the Ukrainian authorities pushing their citizens into the minefields. The president also said the present team is doing a good job and will be able to organize the elections in the republic in the current difficult conditions, and drawn attention to establishing direct contact with people for feedback, adding that Russian authorities will contribute to this process and positive attitude. Putin also noted that low income and rising prices are the republic's main problem, detailing that there are issues with the need to restore the residential complex, social sphere, communications, housing and utilities, as well as industry. Pasechnik, for his part, relayed during the meeting that the situation in the LPR remains tense due to the proximity of the front line but stable. The republic's head has added work is underway to regulate the legal status of institutions as ministries are carrying out tasks under national projects. It was also outlined that the budget system has been set up in the LPR in accordance with Russia's federal legislation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/putin-russia-among-worlds-top-five-economies-overtakes-germany-in-purchasing-power-parity-1112792881.html

lugansk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, meeting, leonid pasechnik, the acting head of the lugansk people's republic, lpr, kremlin