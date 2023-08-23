Putin Holds Working Meeting With Acting Chief of Lugansk People's Republic

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/putin-holds-working-meeting-with-acting-chief-of-lugansk-peoples-republic-1112802899.html
Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a working meeting with Leonid Pasechnik, the acting head of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), in the Kremlin.
The meeting has been focused on issues concerning the situation in the LPR. Putin remarked during the meeting that the situation "on the line of contact is stable now," adding that he is amazed by the Ukrainian authorities pushing their citizens into the minefields.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a working meeting with Leonid Pasechnik, the acting head of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), in the Kremlin.
The meeting has been focused on issues concerning the situation in the LPR. Putin remarked during the meeting that the situation "on the line of contact is stable now," adding that he is amazed by the Ukrainian authorities pushing their citizens into the minefields.
"I sometimes look at what the enemy side does — I get the impression that it is not their people at all, whom they are pushing into the minefields ... acting like it is not their citizens at all ... But this is their business, their problems," Putin has said.
The president also said the present team is doing a good job and will be able to organize the elections in the republic in the current difficult conditions, and drawn attention to establishing direct contact with people for feedback, adding that Russian authorities will contribute to this process and positive attitude.
Putin also noted that low income and rising prices are the republic's main problem, detailing that there are issues with the need to restore the residential complex, social sphere, communications, housing and utilities, as well as industry.
Pasechnik, for his part, relayed during the meeting that the situation in the LPR remains tense due to the proximity of the front line but stable. The republic's head has added work is underway to regulate the legal status of institutions as ministries are carrying out tasks under national projects. It was also outlined that the budget system has been set up in the LPR in accordance with Russia's federal legislation.
The 2023 general elections in Russia will be held on September 10 — the single voting day.
Elections will be held in 20 regions of Russia to elect top officials and lawmakers for four vacant seats in Russia's lower house. Elections will also be held in the LPR, the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.