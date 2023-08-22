https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/putin-russia-among-worlds-top-five-economies-overtakes-germany-in-purchasing-power-parity-1112792881.html

Putin: Russia Among World's Top Five Economies, Overtakes Germany in Purchasing Power Parity

Despite pessimistic forecasts, Russia is among the five largest economies in the world and has overtaken the Federal Republic of Germany. 22.08.2023, Sputnik International

Despite pessimistic forecasts, Russia is among the five largest economies in the world and has overtaken the Federal Republic of Germany.Growth rates are steady, including in industry. The current budget situation is stable and risk-free. For July-September the budget will be reported with a surplus, and by the end of the year the excess of expenditures over revenues will amount to the planned 2% of GDP. Domestic manufacturers are quickly filling the niches of foreign companies that have left, and Russia will continue to do the same.

