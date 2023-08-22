International
LIVE: BRICS Leaders Address Most Crucial Global and Regional Problems
Putin: Russia Among World's Top Five Economies, Overtakes Germany in Purchasing Power Parity
Putin: Russia Among World's Top Five Economies, Overtakes Germany in Purchasing Power Parity
Despite pessimistic forecasts, Russia is among the five largest economies in the world and has overtaken the Federal Republic of Germany. 22.08.2023, Sputnik International
Despite pessimistic forecasts, Russia is among the five largest economies in the world and has overtaken the Federal Republic of Germany.Growth rates are steady, including in industry. The current budget situation is stable and risk-free. For July-September the budget will be reported with a surplus, and by the end of the year the excess of expenditures over revenues will amount to the planned 2% of GDP. Domestic manufacturers are quickly filling the niches of foreign companies that have left, and Russia will continue to do the same.
15:03 GMT 22.08.2023 (Updated: 15:10 GMT 22.08.2023)
Despite pessimistic forecasts, Russia is among the five largest economies in the world and has overtaken the Federal Republic of Germany.
Growth rates are steady, including in industry. The current budget situation is stable and risk-free.
For July-September the budget will be reported with a surplus, and by the end of the year the excess of expenditures over revenues will amount to the planned 2% of GDP.
The 200 and 2000 ruble banknotes. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2023
Analysis
Russian Economy Overtakes Germany, UK and France Despite Western Sanctions
10 August, 17:52 GMT
Domestic manufacturers are quickly filling the niches of foreign companies that have left, and Russia will continue to do the same.
