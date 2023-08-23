https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/republican-primary-debate-where-do-they-stand-on-ukraine-and-china-1112821063.html

Republican Primary Debate: Where Do They Stand on Ukraine and China?

The first Republican presidential primary debate will take place on August 24 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Who are the eight GOP hopefuls who are to cross swords on Wednesday?

Eight Republicans will participate in the first debate arranged by the Republican National Committee (RNC) on Wednesday. To make it to the stage of Fiserv Forum, a multi-purpose arena located in downtown Milwaukee, GOP candidates had to draw at least 40,000 individual donors, gain at least 1% in high-quality national polls and pledge to support the Republican Party's eventual nominee, no matter who it is.Those chosen are: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, North Dakota Govenor Doug Burgum, ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, ex-Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.Former US President Donald Trump, who remains the GOP front-runner despite the piling list of indictments, said he would skip the event.Ron DeSantisRon DeSantis, 44, is an American politician serving as the 46th governor of Florida and a decorated US Navy veteran. A Yale and Harvard graduate, DeSantis is seen as a rising conservative star by some observers.While not being considered as a Russia hawk, DeSantis has taken a harsh stance against China: on July 31, the Florida governor said that he would deprive the People's Republic of the preferential trade status, ban imports of goods made from "stolen" intellectual property and prohibit American companies from sharing critical technologies with the nation as part of his 10-point economic plan titled "Declaration of Economic Independence". DeSantis banned Chinese purchases of farmland and land near US military bases and critical infrastructure in Florida and blocked TikTok on government devices and school networks.DeSantis commands 16% support of likely GOP primary voters, as per the latest YouGov survey.Nikki HaleyNikki Haley, 51, the former United States ambassador to the United Nations under the Donald Trump administration, is famous for assertive foreign policy stance. Haley has repeatedly lambasted the incumbent president and his predecessor for "not doing enough" when it comes to Ukraine and China, respectively.The politician sees the People's Republic of China as a "national security threat" to the US. While speaking at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington in late June, Haley criticized her former boss, President Donald Trump, for being too soft on China and sending the "wrong message" to its leadership. She added that Biden’s record in China is "much worse." Haley also pinned the blame on China for the COVID-19 pandemic and believes that Beijing would "invade" the island of Taiwan (an inalienable part of the PRC in the eyes of Beijing) if Russia prevails in the Ukraine conflict.Haley commands 2% support of likely GOP primary voters, as per the latest YouGov survey.Chris ChristieFormer New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, 60, is a lawyer and former federal prosecutor who used to smear Trump as a "coward" and "a puppet of Putin," over the former president's stance on the ongoing US proxy war in Ukraine.Christie has repeatedly claimed that Washington should have done more to support the Kiev regime from day one of the conflict and called for sending more weapons to Ukraine. The presidential pre-candidate made a surprise visit to Ukraine to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 4, tweeting at the time: "America has never moved forward by ignoring the rest of the world. We can’t start now."The ex-New Jersey governor told voters in June that he would take "a totally new approach" to China, including new tariffs and restrictions. At the same time, he admits that it's impossible to isolate Beijing. Christie commands 2% support of likely GOP primary voters, as per the latest YouGov survey.Mike PenceLike some of his party fellows, former US Vice President Mike Pence, 64, views the Ukraine conflict as Washington's fight "for freedom". He used to criticize both Trump and DeSantis for their unwillingness to beat the war drums for Washington's further participation in the conflict.On June 29, Pence made a surprise visit to Ukraine, becoming the first Republican presidential pre-candidate to meet with Zelensky.Remarkably, in late June national poll indicated that 52% of GOP primary voters were less likely to back a candidate who supports sending more funding and weapons to Ukraine. Most recently, another national survey showed that a whopping 71% of GOP voters believe that Congress should not authorize new funding, with 59% saying the US has already done enough to help the Kiev regime.When it comes to China, Pence's stance aligns him with Nikki Haley as both consider the PRC as a "national security threat" in the first place. Earlier this month, he lambasted President Biden after reports of Russo-Chinese naval patrols off the coast of Alaska."Under President Biden, Russia and China threaten to conquer their neighbors & their new Axis is now operating together off the American coast. China & Russia & their 'no limits' partnership now conducts joint blue water naval operations off the American coast & the arctic north," tweeted Pence.Pence commands 5% support of likely GOP primary voters, as per the latest YouGov survey.Tim ScottUS Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, 57 strongly supports arming Ukraine. He believes that Biden has done "a terrible job," articulating to the Americans "what America’s vital, national interest in Ukraine" is. Per Scott, the US should "degrade the Russian military."Still, at the beginning of his campaign, Tim Scott was considered to be "soft" on China. The US press reported in mid-August that now Scott is taking advice from "the Pentagon’s former top Asia hand," citing three people familiar with the matter. Per the media, this step could help the senator to "kill the perception" that he's a "dove" on China. Meanwhile, he is largely seen as an "underdog" in this race by US observers.Scott commands 3% support of likely GOP primary voters, per the latest YouGov survey.Doug BurgumDouglas Burgum, 67, is an American entrepreneur and the 33rd governor of North Dakota. Speaking to the US press in mid-July, he outlined his support for the Kiev regime and Washington's participation in the Ukraine conflict, describing this as a US obligation to Western Europe and NATO allies. At the same time, however, Burgum specified that while it's important to support Kiev in its fight against Russia that should not be done with a "blank check."Burgum presents himself as a China hawk and went even so far as to call Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping "a brutal dictator."Like Christie and Haley, Burgum believes that Russia's victory could "embolden" China: "Russia cannot have a win coming out of this, because if it’s a win for them, it’s a win for China," he told a US broadcaster in June.Burgum commands 1% support of likely GOP primary voters, per the latest YouGov survey.Asa HutchinsonAsa Hutchinson, 72, is an American attorney, businessman, and politician currently serving as the 46th governor of Arkansas. Hutchinson has been an ardent supporter of the US military assistance to Ukraine, claiming that the Russian special military operation threatens the balance of power in the region. He told C-SPAN in May that the US leadership was "important in supporting Ukraine and bringing the European allies together" against Russia.Hutchinson also repeatedly signaled that he disagrees with Trump's and DeSantis' "isolationist view." Last year, the politician subjected then House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to criticism over the latter's hint that the US assistance to Ukraine could be reduced.In contrast to some of his contenders, Hutchinson supports maintaining trade relations with China, but calls for less economic dependence. Back in 2017, he pushed ahead with $1.4 billion in deals with Chinese businesses in Arkansas.Hutchinson commands 1% support of likely GOP primary voters, per the latest YouGov survey.Vivek RamaswamyVivek Ramaswamy, 38, an American entrepreneur and politician, is largely considered a foreign policy dove. Ramaswamy believes that the US should negotiate an end to the Ukraine conflict, and any peace deal ought to include guarantees Kiev will not join NATO.At the same time, the politician warns against further Russo-China rapprochement, lambasting Joe Biden for driving the two Eurasian powers closer together. Still, Ramaswamy has made it clear that he is against a US military involvement in the Asia-Pacific, especially when it comes to Taiwan.Speaking to a conservative radio station in mid-August, Ramaswamy said that he would not oppose China's reunification with Taiwan once the US is no longer reliant on the island for its supply of semiconductors. "I am not going to send our sons and daughters to die over that conflict. And that's consistent with my position on Ukraine as well," the politician stressed.Ramaswamy commands 7% support of likely GOP primary voters, as per the latest YouGov survey.Donald TrumpFormer US President Donald Trump earlier signaled that he plans to boycott the first Republican primary debate since he is unquestionably the leading GOP candidate with a whopping 62% of support, as per the latest YouGov poll.

