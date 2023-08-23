https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/states-eager-to-join-brics-to-avoid-dependence-on-superpowers---s-african-minister-1112807636.html

Nations Seeking BRICS Membership Want to Avoid Dependence on Superpowers - S. African Minister

Countries are looking to join BRICS for a mutual partnership that does not entail subordination to superpowers, Sihle Zikalala, the minister of public works and infrastructure of South Africa, told Sputnik.

"[The] majority of the countries in the world are yearning for a platform where they could cooperate at a mutual level without being dominated by the so-called superpowers. And that's why many people are eager to join BRICS," Zikalala said on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The minister went on to say that the BRICS+ initiative aimed at including other countries in the group's framework represents an alternative to "the unipolar world" and will facilitate change in the global balance of power and trade. On the issue of trade, he highlighted the role of South Africa as an entry point into the African markets. "We are of the view that South Africa is a gateway to Africa. And therefore if you come to South Africa or you trade with South Africa, it becomes possible to enter the African market. We have recently adopted the Africa Free Trade Zone, which allows that if the company is based in Africa, you can trade in the continent. And we believe that South Africa is an anchor of that platform," Zikalala stated. The minister also underscored the need for countries to be able to conduct trade in national currencies or create a shared BRICS currency. BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A number of other countries intend to join the economic bloc, including Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates and others. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is hosting the 15th BRICS summit from August 22-24.

