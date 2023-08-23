International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/two-in-five-canadians-say-trudeau-government-responsible-for-housing-crisis--poll-1112819757.html
Two in Five Canadians Say Trudeau Government Responsible for Housing Crisis – Poll
Two in Five Canadians Say Trudeau Government Responsible for Housing Crisis – Poll
The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being blamed for the country’s ongoing housing crisis by 40% of Canadians, a Léger poll revealed on Wednesday.
2023-08-23T13:52+0000
2023-08-23T13:52+0000
canada
justin trudeau
opinion poll
survey
americas
housing crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112820034_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_bb74404bc41ed27ce55301bbc441f013.jpg
Léger conducted the poll through a web survey on August 18-20, with the participation of 1537 Canadians aged 18 and older. The respondents had the option to choose their favored official language. According to the poll’s figures, 40% of Canadians consider that Trudeau’s government is to be blamed for the nationwide housing crisis, 32% pointed fingers at their provincial authorities, and 6 percent at municipal ones. Among said percentage, homeowners were more likely to say the federal government was responsible for the situation with 43% blaming them, the data showed, adding that even though over a third (35%) of renters also were of that opinion, 37% of them saw the provincial authorities as the culprits. The survey also found out that 55% of Canadians who have a mortgage or rent on their primary residence are worried about being able to pay either of them, something two-thirds of younger Canadians aged 18-34 are even more afraid of. Moreover, nearly one hundred percent (95%) of the polled expressed the belief that increasing rental prices and lack of affordable housing are serious problems, 66% of those characterizing the situation as “very serious”, the survey said. Respondents expressed 79% of their support for incentivizing housing developers, 79% for supporting affordable housing, and 77% for tighter controls on rents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230203/survey-40-of-millennials-have-at-least-one-of-their-monthly-bills-paid-for-by-their-parents-1106937962.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230314/canadas-banking-regulator-to-strengthen-control-amid-collapse-of-svb-media-reports-1108373651.html
canada
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112820034_257:0:2988:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72964001c84f22a84dae420d6d06e072.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
housing crisis, justin trudeau, canadian government, canadian economy, canadian crisis, canadian government, trudeau's government
housing crisis, justin trudeau, canadian government, canadian economy, canadian crisis, canadian government, trudeau's government

Two in Five Canadians Say Trudeau Government Responsible for Housing Crisis – Poll

13:52 GMT 23.08.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Emergency Meeting of World Leaders in Bali After Poland Incident
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Emergency Meeting of World Leaders in Bali After Poland Incident - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being blamed for the country’s ongoing housing crisis by 40% of Canadians, a Léger poll revealed on Wednesday.
Léger conducted the poll through a web survey on August 18-20, with the participation of 1537 Canadians aged 18 and older. The respondents had the option to choose their favored official language.
According to the poll’s figures, 40% of Canadians consider that Trudeau’s government is to be blamed for the nationwide housing crisis, 32% pointed fingers at their provincial authorities, and 6 percent at municipal ones.
Among said percentage, homeowners were more likely to say the federal government was responsible for the situation with 43% blaming them, the data showed, adding that even though over a third (35%) of renters also were of that opinion, 37% of them saw the provincial authorities as the culprits.
The survey also found out that 55% of Canadians who have a mortgage or rent on their primary residence are worried about being able to pay either of them, something two-thirds of younger Canadians aged 18-34 are even more afraid of.
Single family home is offered for sale in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2023
Economy
Survey: 40% of Millennials Have at Least One of Their Monthly Bills Paid for by Their Parents
3 February, 03:50 GMT
Moreover, nearly one hundred percent (95%) of the polled expressed the belief that increasing rental prices and lack of affordable housing are serious problems, 66% of those characterizing the situation as “very serious”, the survey said.
Respondents expressed 79% of their support for incentivizing housing developers, 79% for supporting affordable housing, and 77% for tighter controls on rents.
Customers and bystanders form a line outside a Silicon Valley Bank branch location - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
Economy
Canada's Banking Regulator to Strengthen Control Amid Collapse of SVB, Media Reports
14 March, 10:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала