Two in Five Canadians Say Trudeau Government Responsible for Housing Crisis – Poll

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being blamed for the country’s ongoing housing crisis by 40% of Canadians, a Léger poll revealed on Wednesday.

Léger conducted the poll through a web survey on August 18-20, with the participation of 1537 Canadians aged 18 and older. The respondents had the option to choose their favored official language. According to the poll’s figures, 40% of Canadians consider that Trudeau’s government is to be blamed for the nationwide housing crisis, 32% pointed fingers at their provincial authorities, and 6 percent at municipal ones. Among said percentage, homeowners were more likely to say the federal government was responsible for the situation with 43% blaming them, the data showed, adding that even though over a third (35%) of renters also were of that opinion, 37% of them saw the provincial authorities as the culprits. The survey also found out that 55% of Canadians who have a mortgage or rent on their primary residence are worried about being able to pay either of them, something two-thirds of younger Canadians aged 18-34 are even more afraid of. Moreover, nearly one hundred percent (95%) of the polled expressed the belief that increasing rental prices and lack of affordable housing are serious problems, 66% of those characterizing the situation as “very serious”, the survey said. Respondents expressed 79% of their support for incentivizing housing developers, 79% for supporting affordable housing, and 77% for tighter controls on rents.

