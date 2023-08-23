https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/two-in-five-canadians-say-trudeau-government-responsible-for-housing-crisis--poll-1112819757.html
Two in Five Canadians Say Trudeau Government Responsible for Housing Crisis – Poll
Two in Five Canadians Say Trudeau Government Responsible for Housing Crisis – Poll
The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being blamed for the country’s ongoing housing crisis by 40% of Canadians, a Léger poll revealed on Wednesday.
2023-08-23T13:52+0000
2023-08-23T13:52+0000
2023-08-23T13:52+0000
canada
justin trudeau
opinion poll
survey
americas
housing crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112820034_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_bb74404bc41ed27ce55301bbc441f013.jpg
Léger conducted the poll through a web survey on August 18-20, with the participation of 1537 Canadians aged 18 and older. The respondents had the option to choose their favored official language. According to the poll’s figures, 40% of Canadians consider that Trudeau’s government is to be blamed for the nationwide housing crisis, 32% pointed fingers at their provincial authorities, and 6 percent at municipal ones. Among said percentage, homeowners were more likely to say the federal government was responsible for the situation with 43% blaming them, the data showed, adding that even though over a third (35%) of renters also were of that opinion, 37% of them saw the provincial authorities as the culprits. The survey also found out that 55% of Canadians who have a mortgage or rent on their primary residence are worried about being able to pay either of them, something two-thirds of younger Canadians aged 18-34 are even more afraid of. Moreover, nearly one hundred percent (95%) of the polled expressed the belief that increasing rental prices and lack of affordable housing are serious problems, 66% of those characterizing the situation as “very serious”, the survey said. Respondents expressed 79% of their support for incentivizing housing developers, 79% for supporting affordable housing, and 77% for tighter controls on rents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230203/survey-40-of-millennials-have-at-least-one-of-their-monthly-bills-paid-for-by-their-parents-1106937962.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230314/canadas-banking-regulator-to-strengthen-control-amid-collapse-of-svb-media-reports-1108373651.html
canada
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112820034_257:0:2988:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72964001c84f22a84dae420d6d06e072.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
housing crisis, justin trudeau, canadian government, canadian economy, canadian crisis, canadian government, trudeau's government
housing crisis, justin trudeau, canadian government, canadian economy, canadian crisis, canadian government, trudeau's government
Two in Five Canadians Say Trudeau Government Responsible for Housing Crisis – Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is being blamed for the country’s ongoing housing crisis by 40% of Canadians, a Léger poll revealed on Wednesday.
Léger conducted the poll through a web survey on August 18-20, with the participation of 1537 Canadians aged 18 and older. The respondents had the option to choose their favored official language.
According to the poll’s figures, 40% of Canadians consider that Trudeau’s government
is to be blamed for the nationwide housing crisis, 32% pointed fingers at their provincial authorities, and 6 percent at municipal ones.
Among said percentage, homeowners were more likely to say the federal government was responsible for the situation with 43% blaming them, the data showed, adding that even though over a third (35%) of renters also were of that opinion, 37% of them saw the provincial authorities as the culprits.
The survey also found out that 55% of Canadians who have a mortgage or rent on their primary residence are worried about being able to pay either of them, something two-thirds of younger Canadians aged 18-34 are even more afraid of.
Moreover, nearly one hundred percent (95%) of the polled expressed the belief that increasing rental prices and lack of affordable housing are serious problems, 66% of those characterizing the situation as “very serious”, the survey said.
Respondents expressed 79% of their support for incentivizing housing developers, 79% for supporting affordable housing, and 77% for tighter controls on rents.