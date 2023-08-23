https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/us-military-recruiting-woes-stem-from-unending-wars-not-likely-to-end-soon-1112803628.html

US Military Recruiting Woes Stem From Unending Wars, Not Likely to End Soon

US Military Recruiting Woes Stem From Unending Wars, Not Likely to End Soon

A proposal to allow prospective US military recruits to use calculators during entrance exams will not boost enlistment numbers when the root cause of the problem is America's role in unending wars and poor leadership.

2023-08-23T00:35+0000

2023-08-23T00:35+0000

2023-08-23T00:34+0000

analysis

us military

military & intelligence

military cooperation

vietnam

chuck spinney

jeremy kuzmarov

philip giraldi

pentagon

us army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103659/02/1036590292_0:219:4288:2631_1920x0_80_0_0_3e1795ace9a5a2441f2877a73ad0aa0b.jpg

The Department of Defense is considering permitting prospective enlistees to use electronic calculators to enable them to pass the demanding math tests required of recruits, US media reported Monday. Insiders say the proposed move is part of efforts to increase the flow of new recruits as the US Army, Navy and Air Force are all expected to miss their 2023 recruiting goals."Anyone who thinks calculators will change what is a 50-year trajectory of decay and rot is, in my opinion, smoking rope," former Pentagon analyst Chuck Spinney told Sputnik. Moreover, the establishment of the All Volunteer Force (AVF) a half century ago, he added, has not fixed issues at the top that were evident in the draftee military. "The AVF has not changed the central fact that the self-centered, careerist officer corps needs to be fundamentally reformed and what is left of the middle class and the rich need to have skin in the game to ensure that this happens. Otherwise... we will continue increasing bonuses and qualification reductions to keep the game going," Spinney said. Meanwhile, the poor and underclass still make up the bulk of the inductees and become the eventual cannon fodder, Spinney said. Spinney also said after Vietnam the problems of readiness, retention, and professionalism were blamed erroneously on budget reductions. In fact, he added, budget increases the Pentagon received almost every year since the 1970s changed nothing. Covert Action Magazine managing editor and military analyst Jeremy Kuzmarov said Americans are not willing to die in avoidable conflicts for a government they mistrust. "The administration policies are making it worse because they are provoking unnecessary wars with Russia and China at the same time and have lied repeatedly to the public so that young people have no trust in their government," Kuzmarov said. "If the army is used primarily for defensive purposes and to support humanitarian missions, then people will be proud to serve in the army." Former US Army Military Intelligence officer and political commentator Philip Giraldi, founder and chair of the Council for the National Interest, warned the recruitment crisis was likely to get even more severe as US national educational standards continued to plummet. "Note particularly how West Virginia University is dropping foreign language courses and creative writing, a trend that will be accelerating throughout the college and university system," Giraldi said. "Uncle Sam wouldn't be interested in having public education produce well-educated critical thinkers in any event. They might rebel."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/ukraine-counter-offensive-shows-failure-of-us-military-planning-1112386153.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230731/us-public-confidence-in-military-declined-over-past-five-years-to-26-year-low---poll-1112309921.html

vietnam

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military, poor leadership, us military industrial complex, us military enlistment