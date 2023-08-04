https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/ukraine-counter-offensive-shows-failure-of-us-military-planning-1112386153.html

Ukraine Counter-Offensive Shows Failure of US Military Planning

Ukraine's southern offensive aimed at the Russian region of Crimea has turned into a bloody debacle. Journalist Christopher Helali said US politicians who schemed to weaken Russia through the conflict should now seek peace.

The failure of the Ukrainian summer offensive has exposed the Pentagon's inability to organise military operations, says a journalist.Media reports that the US plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 jet fighters in its Caribbean territory of Puerto Rico are contradicted by the White House's reticence to supply the aircraft — the extensive logistics train for which make the scheme unfeasible in the east European conflict.Journalist Christopher Helali told Sputnik that the US would see no more of the grand military victory parades of yesteryear.He pointed out that in the 1991 Gulf War with Iraq, the US and its allies had "overwhelming air power," but in Ukraine "you have both sides who don't have air superiority and they're basically just heading into the meat grinder."NATO training for Ukrainian troops — amounting to just a few weeks in most cases — and overhyped weapons systems like the German Leopard 2 tank and US M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle have proven to be failures on the battlefield, the journalist noted. The rebuilt Ukrainian army has only advanced a few miles after two months of fighting that has cost them more than 43,000 casualties and over 1,800 armoured vehicles lost.He argued that the aim of more than $40 billion in US military aid to Ukraine was not to win a victory for Ukraine, but to prolong the bloodshed as much as possible while trying to realise the "hope by many in the establishment in Washington that they can bring down President Putin and the Russian government."In military terms, the offensive was always doomed to failure — as commentators in the West are beginning to admit.The commentator said the "hope and idealism" shared by both US liberals and neo-conservatives that they could "fight Russia and bring down Putin" has not "panned out" for them. "That's something that they have to come to grips with and seriously understand," Helali said. "Hopefully that will bring them to the peace and negotiating table. But I find that hard to believe at this point."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Political Misfits.

