Wagner Chief Prigozhin Was Aboard Crashed Private Jet
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Was Aboard Crashed Private Jet
An Embraer Legacy business jet with three crew members and seven passengers aboard crashed in Russia's Tver Region while en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow... 23.08.2023, Sputnik International
PMC Wagner boss and businessman Evgeny Prigozhin was aboard the aircraft that crashed Wednesday near a village about 300 kilometers away from Moscow, according to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.Prigozhin is considered a notable Russian businessman who is primarily known abroad as the founder of Wagner Group, a private military company.According to information released by the government agency, the plane was carrying the following passengers: Evgeny Prigozhin, Evgeny Markaryan, Aleksandr Totmin, Valery Chekalov, Dmitry Utkin, Sergey Propustin and Nikolay Matuseev.The plane's three crew members were commander Aleksei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov and flight attendant Kristina Raspopova.The Russian agency has indicated the flight permit issued for the aircraft, which was owned by a firm known as MNT Aero LLC, was issued in accordance with the established procedure.The latest details released by officials on the plane crash site note first responders have since descended on the scene, and that the ongoing investigation is being personally supervised by Tver Governor Igor Rudyenya.
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Was Aboard Crashed Private Jet

20:05 GMT 23.08.2023 (Updated: 20:35 GMT 23.08.2023)
An Embraer Legacy business jet with three crew members and seven passengers aboard crashed in Russia's Tver Region while en route to St. Petersburg from Moscow earlier on Wednesday.
PMC Wagner boss and businessman Evgeny Prigozhin was aboard the aircraft that crashed Wednesday near a village about 300 kilometers away from Moscow, according to the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency.
Prigozhin is considered a notable Russian businessman who is primarily known abroad as the founder of Wagner Group, a private military company.
According to information released by the government agency, the plane was carrying the following passengers: Evgeny Prigozhin, Evgeny Markaryan, Aleksandr Totmin, Valery Chekalov, Dmitry Utkin, Sergey Propustin and Nikolay Matuseev.
The plane's three crew members were commander Aleksei Levshin, co-pilot Rustam Karimov and flight attendant Kristina Raspopova.
The Russian agency has indicated the flight permit issued for the aircraft, which was owned by a firm known as MNT Aero LLC, was issued in accordance with the established procedure.
The latest details released by officials on the plane crash site note first responders have since descended on the scene, and that the ongoing investigation is being personally supervised by Tver Governor Igor Rudyenya.
