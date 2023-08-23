https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/what-is-known-so-far-about-deadly-business-jet-crash-in-tver-region-1112827671.html
Jet Crash Supposedly Involving Wagner Chief Prigozhin: What We Know
Jet Crash Supposedly Involving Wagner Chief Prigozhin: What We Know
An Embraer Legacy business jet went down near the town of Kuzhenkino in Russia's Tver region earlier on Wednesday. 23.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-23T18:29+0000
2023-08-23T18:29+0000
2023-08-23T18:59+0000
russia
russia
embraer
sheremetyevo international airport
plane crash
details
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112828151_0:56:585:385_1920x0_80_0_0_c0c0d693df4cfa09d080282d173604cb.jpg
While Russian emergency services are currently working to deal with the aftermath of this crash to determine the cause, here is what is known about this tragedy so far:- The aircraft belonged to a company called MNT Aero LLC, according to Russian authorities. The plane departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and was bound for St. Petersburg.- There were seven passengers and three crew members on board. So far, eight bodies have been found at the crash site.- The passenger manifest for the plane contains the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian entrepreneur and founder of the PMC Wagner Group. At this time, it is not clear whether he was actually on board.- Law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel have arrived at the scene.- Russian authorities have opened an investigation into the crash.- Tver Governor Igor Rudyenya is personally supervising the investigation.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112828151_0:1:585:440_1920x0_80_0_0_797f468ae26ec3c0ce0793f3f6bb1bd6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
plane crash in russia, plane crash investigation, plane crash victims, plane crash passengers, wagner chief plane crash
plane crash in russia, plane crash investigation, plane crash victims, plane crash passengers, wagner chief plane crash
Jet Crash Supposedly Involving Wagner Chief Prigozhin: What We Know
18:29 GMT 23.08.2023 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 23.08.2023)
Being updated
An Embraer Legacy business jet went down near the town of Kuzhenkino in Russia's Tver region earlier on Wednesday.
While Russian emergency services are currently working to deal with the aftermath of this crash to determine the cause, here is what is known about this tragedy so far:
- The aircraft belonged to a company called MNT Aero LLC, according to Russian authorities. The plane departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and was bound for St. Petersburg.
- There were seven passengers and three crew members on board. So far, eight bodies have been found at the crash site.
- The passenger manifest for the plane contains the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin
, Russian entrepreneur and founder of the PMC Wagner Group. At this time, it is not clear whether he was actually on board.
- Law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel have arrived at the scene.
- Russian authorities have opened an investigation into the crash.
- Tver Governor Igor Rudyenya is personally supervising the investigation.