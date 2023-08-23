https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/what-is-known-so-far-about-deadly-business-jet-crash-in-tver-region-1112827671.html

Jet Crash Supposedly Involving Wagner Chief Prigozhin: What We Know

An Embraer Legacy business jet went down near the town of Kuzhenkino in Russia's Tver region earlier on Wednesday. 23.08.2023, Sputnik International

While Russian emergency services are currently working to deal with the aftermath of this crash to determine the cause, here is what is known about this tragedy so far:- The aircraft belonged to a company called MNT Aero LLC, according to Russian authorities. The plane departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and was bound for St. Petersburg.- There were seven passengers and three crew members on board. So far, eight bodies have been found at the crash site.- The passenger manifest for the plane contains the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian entrepreneur and founder of the PMC Wagner Group. At this time, it is not clear whether he was actually on board.- Law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel have arrived at the scene.- Russian authorities have opened an investigation into the crash.- Tver Governor Igor Rudyenya is personally supervising the investigation.

