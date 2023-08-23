International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/what-is-known-so-far-about-deadly-business-jet-crash-in-tver-region-1112827671.html
Jet Crash Supposedly Involving Wagner Chief Prigozhin: What We Know
Jet Crash Supposedly Involving Wagner Chief Prigozhin: What We Know
An Embraer Legacy business jet went down near the town of Kuzhenkino in Russia's Tver region earlier on Wednesday. 23.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-23T18:29+0000
2023-08-23T18:59+0000
russia
russia
embraer
sheremetyevo international airport
plane crash
details
investigation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112828151_0:56:585:385_1920x0_80_0_0_c0c0d693df4cfa09d080282d173604cb.jpg
While Russian emergency services are currently working to deal with the aftermath of this crash to determine the cause, here is what is known about this tragedy so far:- The aircraft belonged to a company called MNT Aero LLC, according to Russian authorities. The plane departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and was bound for St. Petersburg.- There were seven passengers and three crew members on board. So far, eight bodies have been found at the crash site.- The passenger manifest for the plane contains the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian entrepreneur and founder of the PMC Wagner Group. At this time, it is not clear whether he was actually on board.- Law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel have arrived at the scene.- Russian authorities have opened an investigation into the crash.- Tver Governor Igor Rudyenya is personally supervising the investigation.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112828151_0:1:585:440_1920x0_80_0_0_797f468ae26ec3c0ce0793f3f6bb1bd6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
plane crash in russia, plane crash investigation, plane crash victims, plane crash passengers, wagner chief plane crash
plane crash in russia, plane crash investigation, plane crash victims, plane crash passengers, wagner chief plane crash

Jet Crash Supposedly Involving Wagner Chief Prigozhin: What We Know

18:29 GMT 23.08.2023 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 23.08.2023)
Private plane crash in Russia’s Tver region
Private plane crash in Russia’s Tver region - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
An Embraer Legacy business jet went down near the town of Kuzhenkino in Russia's Tver region earlier on Wednesday.
While Russian emergency services are currently working to deal with the aftermath of this crash to determine the cause, here is what is known about this tragedy so far:
- The aircraft belonged to a company called MNT Aero LLC, according to Russian authorities. The plane departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport and was bound for St. Petersburg.
- There were seven passengers and three crew members on board. So far, eight bodies have been found at the crash site.
- The passenger manifest for the plane contains the name of Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russian entrepreneur and founder of the PMC Wagner Group. At this time, it is not clear whether he was actually on board.
- Law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel have arrived at the scene.
- Russian authorities have opened an investigation into the crash.
- Tver Governor Igor Rudyenya is personally supervising the investigation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала