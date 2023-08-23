https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/private-plane-crashes-in-russias-tver-region-10-people-killed---emergencies-ministry-1112825228.html

Wagner Chief Prigozhin Listed Among Passengers in Tver Region Jet Crash

Wagner Chief Prigozhin Listed Among Passengers in Tver Region Jet Crash

A private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said, adding that the incident killed all 10 people aboard.

"According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, a private Embraer Legacy plane crashed en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg in the Tver region, near the Kuzhenkino village. There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, everyone on board were killed," the ministry said in a statement.Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed among passengers, according to Rosaviatsia.The Embraer plane that crashed in the Tver region went down near the village of Kuzhenkino, the Emergencies Ministry said.According to the Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya), an investigation into the crash has been launched.Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard.

