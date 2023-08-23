International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/which-are-the-worlds-largest-economies-1112817757.html
Which Are the World's Largest Economies?
Which Are the World's Largest Economies?
The veritable economic onslaught unleashed by the United States and its allies upon Russia amid the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict has apparently led to... 23.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-23T13:58+0000
2023-08-23T13:58+0000
multimedia
economies
gdp
purchasing power
infographic
russia
germany
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112818595_0:14:781:453_1920x0_80_0_0_e58af8fce19464b488f1d2981a7a49a7.png
While US President Joe Biden boasted last year that Western sanctions reduced the Russian ruble to “rubble,” Russia’s economy managed to endure everything the US and its cohorts threw at it and emerged stronger than before.In a development that likely comes as a surprise to quite a few naysayers in the West, Russia’s economy now ranks as one of the word’s five strongest economies, having surpassed Germany in terms of purchasing power parity.Check out this infographic by Sputnik and see what are the largest economies in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Americas, as well as which economies exactly comprise the world’s top 5.
russia
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112818595_0:0:781:586_1920x0_80_0_0_89a187b03b083a0a7dea138ab9daf024.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world's top 5 economies, gdp (ppp ranking), largest economies in the world 2023, world's top 5 economies ppp by country
world's top 5 economies, gdp (ppp ranking), largest economies in the world 2023, world's top 5 economies ppp by country

Which Are the World's Largest Economies?

13:58 GMT 23.08.2023
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The veritable economic onslaught unleashed by the United States and its allies upon Russia amid the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict has apparently led to consequences that the strategists in the White House and Brussels did not anticipate or desire.
While US President Joe Biden boasted last year that Western sanctions reduced the Russian ruble to “rubble,” Russia’s economy managed to endure everything the US and its cohorts threw at it and emerged stronger than before.
In a development that likely comes as a surprise to quite a few naysayers in the West, Russia’s economy now ranks as one of the word’s five strongest economies, having surpassed Germany in terms of purchasing power parity.
Check out this infographic by Sputnik and see what are the largest economies in Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Americas, as well as which economies exactly comprise the world’s top 5.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала