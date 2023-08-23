International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Zelensky Says Counteroffensive 'Very Hard' for Ukrainian Forces
Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was proceeding with great difficulties due to "thousands of mines" planted by the Russian armed forces.
"We can see in which directions we are moving forward, but it is very hard for us, there are thousands of mines ... But the most important thing is the trend that the military reports to me, which I receive daily. We are pushing forward, little by little," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kiev. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's estimates, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.
13:45 GMT 23.08.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was proceeding with great difficulties due to "thousands of mines" planted by the Russian armed forces.
"We can see in which directions we are moving forward, but it is very hard for us, there are thousands of mines ... But the most important thing is the trend that the military reports to me, which I receive daily. We are pushing forward, little by little," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Kiev.
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Ukrainian Counteroffensive Keeps Repeating Same 'Insane' Mistakes
28 July, 16:39 GMT
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive against Russian forces in early June after multiple postponements. Citing the counteroffensive's needs, Kiev pushed its Western donors to step up the military and financial aid. According to the Russian Defense Ministry's estimates, as of August 4, Ukraine's losses in the counteroffensive were about 43,000 troops and 4,900 units of military equipment.
