Ukrainian Troops Blown Up By Their Own Mines – Russian Military

A group of Ukrainian infantry troops blew up on their own mines while attempting an attack in the direction of Ugledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said a Russian soldier with the call sign "Buka" told Sputnik.

"Just a few days ago, there was another attempt by the Ukrainian forces to launch an offensive in the direction of Ugledar. A group of infantry accompanied by three units of heavy equipment tried to advance, but the attempt was unsuccessful as they couldn't reach our positions; instead, they triggered their own mines.""In addition, our Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) quickly responded with additional air strikes, once again thwarting their offensive," the source said.He emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces are constantly trying to launch offensives against the Russian positions, but to no avail.Last Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the elimination of Ukrainian troops and equipment in the area of Ugledar and Makarovka.Yesterday, on the sidelines of the Second Russia-Africa Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the intensification of Ukrainian Armed Forces activity in the special operation zone, saying that Russian forces had stopped their counteroffensive attempts and pushed Ukrainian troops back, causing them heavy losses.Kiev's main attack was in Zaporozhye Region. In just one day of the counteroffensive, Ukraine lost 39 pieces of military equipment, including 26 tanks, and over 200 men in battles in the region. Despite much hype, the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which began in June, has failed to achieve any meaningful objectives and resulted in significant losses of troops and equipment.

