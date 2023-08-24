https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/belarus-to-host-csto-combat-brotherhood-2023-drills-from-september-1-6---defense-ministry-1112842036.html

Belarus to Host CSTO Combat Brotherhood-2023 Drills From September 1-6 - Defense Ministry

MINSK (Sputnik) - The joint operational and strategic exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) "Combat Brotherhood-2023" will be held on... 24.08.2023, Sputnik International

"The joint operational and strategic exercise 'Combat Brotherhood-2023' will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6," the ministry said in a statement.The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance consisting of six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization aims to promote regional security and stability, as well as to coordinate joint military efforts.The organization has participated in several peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises.

