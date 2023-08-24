International
Belarus to Host CSTO Combat Brotherhood-2023 Drills From September 1-6 - Defense Ministry
Belarus to Host CSTO Combat Brotherhood-2023 Drills From September 1-6 - Defense Ministry
MINSK (Sputnik) - The joint operational and strategic exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) "Combat Brotherhood-2023" will be held on... 24.08.2023
military
belarus
armenia
kazakhstan
collective security treaty organization (csto)
csto
drills
"The joint operational and strategic exercise 'Combat Brotherhood-2023' will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6," the ministry said in a statement.The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance consisting of six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization aims to promote regional security and stability, as well as to coordinate joint military efforts.The organization has participated in several peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises.
06:23 GMT 24.08.2023
MINSK (Sputnik) - The joint operational and strategic exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) "Combat Brotherhood-2023" will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The joint operational and strategic exercise 'Combat Brotherhood-2023' will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6," the ministry said in a statement.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance consisting of six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization aims to promote regional security and stability, as well as to coordinate joint military efforts.
The organization has participated in several peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises.
