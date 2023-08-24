https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/belarus-to-host-csto-combat-brotherhood-2023-drills-from-september-1-6---defense-ministry-1112842036.html
Belarus to Host CSTO Combat Brotherhood-2023 Drills From September 1-6 - Defense Ministry
MINSK (Sputnik) - The joint operational and strategic exercise of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) "Combat Brotherhood-2023" will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The joint operational and strategic exercise 'Combat Brotherhood-2023' will be held on territory of Belarus from September 1-6," the ministry said in a statement.
The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military alliance consisting of six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. The organization aims to promote regional security and stability, as well as to coordinate joint military efforts.
The organization has participated in several peacekeeping missions and joint military exercises.