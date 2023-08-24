International
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at South Africa-Hosted 15th BRICS Summit
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-shows-policy-of-unilateralism-on-decline---raisi-1112850757.html
BRICS Expansion Shows Policy of Unilateralism on Decline - Raisi
BRICS Expansion Shows Policy of Unilateralism on Decline - Raisi
The expansion of BRICS shows that the policy of unilateralism is on the decline, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.
2023-08-24T11:44+0000
2023-08-24T11:44+0000
world
ebrahim raisi
alberto fernandez
cyril ramaphosa
argentina
egypt
ethiopia
brics
brics summit 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111658932_0:121:3089:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_52fba0778d8fc62f6937ec9203890a37.jpg
The expansion of BRICS shows that the policy of unilateralism is on the decline, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that the invitation to join BRICS is an opportunity to strengthen the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/argentina-iran-saudi-arabia-egypt-uae-and-ethiopia-get-brics-membership-1112840923.html
argentina
egypt
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111658932_225:0:2864:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_12a69d1edba8f49d380a6db5a6f14953.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
expansion of brics, iranian president ebrahim raisi, policy of unilateralism
expansion of brics, iranian president ebrahim raisi, policy of unilateralism

BRICS Expansion Shows Policy of Unilateralism on Decline - Raisi

11:44 GMT 24.08.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankIranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with Russia's Muslim Spiritual Administration at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, Russia.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a meeting with Russia's Muslim Spiritual Administration at the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS leaders have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group.
The expansion of BRICS shows that the policy of unilateralism is on the decline, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.
"BRICS expansion shows that unilateralism is on the decline," Raisi said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that the invitation to join BRICS is an opportunity to strengthen the country.
"To be a part of BRICS is an opportunity to strengthen the country," Fernandez said in a video message published on X, formerly known as Twitter.
BRICS - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
World
Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Ethiopia Get BRICS Membership
07:49 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала