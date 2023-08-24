https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-shows-policy-of-unilateralism-on-decline---raisi-1112850757.html

BRICS Expansion Shows Policy of Unilateralism on Decline - Raisi

BRICS Expansion Shows Policy of Unilateralism on Decline - Raisi

The expansion of BRICS shows that the policy of unilateralism is on the decline, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.

2023-08-24T11:44+0000

2023-08-24T11:44+0000

2023-08-24T11:44+0000

world

ebrahim raisi

alberto fernandez

cyril ramaphosa

argentina

egypt

ethiopia

brics

brics summit 2023

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111658932_0:121:3089:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_52fba0778d8fc62f6937ec9203890a37.jpg

The expansion of BRICS shows that the policy of unilateralism is on the decline, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that the invitation to join BRICS is an opportunity to strengthen the country.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/argentina-iran-saudi-arabia-egypt-uae-and-ethiopia-get-brics-membership-1112840923.html

argentina

egypt

ethiopia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

expansion of brics, iranian president ebrahim raisi, policy of unilateralism