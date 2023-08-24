https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-shows-policy-of-unilateralism-on-decline---raisi-1112850757.html
BRICS Expansion Shows Policy of Unilateralism on Decline - Raisi
The expansion of BRICS shows that the policy of unilateralism is on the decline, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.
The expansion of BRICS shows that the policy of unilateralism is on the decline, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that the invitation to join BRICS is an opportunity to strengthen the country.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS leaders have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group.
The expansion of BRICS shows that the policy of unilateralism is on the decline, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.
"BRICS expansion shows that unilateralism is on the decline," Raisi said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit.
Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that the invitation to join BRICS
is an opportunity to strengthen the country.
"To be a part of BRICS is an opportunity to strengthen the country," Fernandez said in a video message published on X, formerly known as Twitter.