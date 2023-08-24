https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-to-11-nations-37-of-global-gdp-offers-big-boost-for-multilateralism-1112860967.html

BRICS Expansion to 11 Nations, 37% of Global GDP Offers ‘Big Boost’ for Multilateralism

BRICS Expansion to 11 Nations, 37% of Global GDP Offers ‘Big Boost’ for Multilateralism

The massive new expansion of the BRICS economic bloc offers substantial opportunities, including for trade in non-dollar currencies between a vast swath of humanity and even greater investment opportunities.

Amid the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the economic bloc of emerging industrial nations was more than doubling its membership, adding six new nations: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov clarified, however, that the bloc would not change its name, in order to show continuity.As a result, BRICS will now account for 37% of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) and almost half of the world’s population.In its declaration from the summit, BRICS said it aims to increase the representation of poorer nations at the United Nations and called for increasing the use of local currencies in international trade and financial transactions between BRICS members and their trading partners, posing a further challenge to the position of the US dollar as the presumed de facto currency of international trade.Sputnik spoke with Ashraf Patel, Senior Research Associate with the Institute for Global Dialogue and Member of the South Africa BRICS Think Tank Network, about the momentous change and what it will mean for the global economy.Patel noted that despite making its second-ever membership expansion after adding South Africa in 2010, and having received a number of applications from other nations not yet admitted to the bloc, BRICS has not yet drawn up a formal list of membership criteria. However, because BRICS makes decisions based on consensus, reaching a unanimous decision to admit a country as a member has served as the de facto criterion.“Criteria is mainly around a number of factors: economics, trade. And I would imagine a country like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have got significant resources - capital - and then they would inject that into institutions like the BRICS Development Bank. So, that increases the pool of resources for funding. So, yes, it's a big development. The criteria is not fully known. It is also not very complicated. And that is the positive nature of BRICS.”Patel said the vast expansion of BRICS offers both “huge challenges” as well as “huge opportunities.”“These are important developments. National currency-to-currency, for instance, China and Brazil are looking already at the currency in yuan. And that's a model, and this starting with that in commodities, because they are big commodity traders. I would imagine the different regions could start with country-to-country, bilateral, and then regional commodities. So as a step-up, it would get into a phase-by-phase process leading up to a more common-base currency in the near future.”“So yes, it's a big boost. With new members, it means they would need to follow the BRICS norm and the BRICS norms are very unique. And over the next few years, these new nations would get into the value of norms in understanding the norms and the models, and then that would increase trade. So in a world where we need multilateralism, this is a big boost for the world order.”

