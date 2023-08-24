https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-have-opponents--countries-of-golden-billion---putin-1112844468.html

BRICS Have Opponents - Countries of 'Golden Billion' - Putin

BRICS Have Opponents - Countries of 'Golden Billion' - Putin

Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS leaders have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE... 24.08.2023, Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the BRICS have opponents - countries of the "golden billion" - who are trying to replace the system of international law based on their own selfish rules."I would like to note that BRICS does not compete with anyone, does not oppose anyone, but it is also obvious that this objective process, the process of creating a new world order, still has irreconcilable opponents who try to slow down this process, to prevent the establishment of new independent centers of development and influence in the world," Putin said at a meeting of the five leaders in the BRICS-plus format.The President also noted that the BRICS countries are in favor of the formation of a multipolar world order and preserving the diversity of national cultural borders. There will be no alternative to hydrocarbon fuel in the foreseeable future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia is genuinely interested in strengthening ties with Africa and will implement joint projects in various areas together with African partners, Putin said.The Russian president also stated that Moscow will do everything in its power to prevent a food crisis in Africa and in global markets in general.Russia is also providing assistance with grain to African states as a reliable supplier, despite all obstacles posed by other countries, Putin added.The BRICS Summit is held in Johannesburg on August 22-24 and attended by the leaders of China, India, Brazil and South Africa, with Russia represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Putin is taking part in the summit via videoconference.

