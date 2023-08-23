https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/xi-says-brics-states-should-step-up-as-mediators-in-pressing-issues-1112820833.html

Xi Says BRICS States Should Step Up as Mediators in Pressing Issues

Xi Says BRICS States Should Step Up as Mediators in Pressing Issues

BRICS member states should proactively offer their mediation services for pressing issues and promote their political resolution, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping stated on Wednesday.

2023-08-23T14:23+0000

2023-08-23T14:23+0000

2023-08-23T14:23+0000

world

china

brics

brics summit 2023

xi jinping

johannesburg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/16/1082702569_0:70:1175:730_1920x0_80_0_0_189a574a860bdb8958bc8886a2a7db81.png

"We should support each other on the issues of interest for each of us, strengthen coordination on main international and regional issues, actively mediate in resolving pressing issues and promote political settlement," Xi said at a plenary session of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg. The Chinese chairman also called on fellow BRICS leaders to stand against economic coercion and focus on common development through cooperation. BRICS — the group uniting the world's largest developing economies, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — is holding its annual top-level summit in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/xi-starts-south-africa-visit-to-leverage-cooperation-with-continent-1112788824.html

china

johannesburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

south africa, chairman xi jinping, president xi jinping, 15th summit of brics, xi jinping, chinese chairman, brics summit, brics development, multipolar world, polycentric world