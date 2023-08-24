International
LIVE: 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa. Final Day
- Sputnik International, 1920
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-will-not-change-name-after-new-states-join-group-to-show-continuity---lavrov-1112851353.html
BRICS Won't Change Name After New States Join Club to Show Continuity, Lavrov Affirms
BRICS Won't Change Name After New States Join Club to Show Continuity, Lavrov Affirms
All the participants of BRICS have agreed that the name of the group will not change after new countries join it, as this will demonstrate continuity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Everyone says that the name should remain unchanged, it has already become a brand. None of the newcomers to BRICS suggested otherwise. It seems to me that everyone understands that it is better to leave everything as it is, this will emphasize the continuity of all our work," Lavrov told a press conference following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.Energy sphere will be one of the key areas of cooperation in BRICS after new members will join the group, Lavrov added.Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS leaders have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group. The membership will take effect from January 1, 2024.
11:51 GMT 24.08.2023
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the closing press conference after the joint meeting of BRICS leaders with leaders of invited countries and multilateral organizations.
JOHANNESBURG (Sputnik) - All the participants of BRICS have agreed that the name of the group will not change after new countries join it, as this will demonstrate continuity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Everyone says that the name should remain unchanged, it has already become a brand. None of the newcomers to BRICS suggested otherwise. It seems to me that everyone understands that it is better to leave everything as it is, this will emphasize the continuity of all our work," Lavrov told a press conference following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
Energy sphere will be one of the key areas of cooperation in BRICS after new members will join the group, Lavrov added.
"Now that we are joined by such major players in the energy market as Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, of course, the topic of energy will shine in a new light and will be in great demand," Lavrov said following the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS leaders have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group. The membership will take effect from January 1, 2024.
