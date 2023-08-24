https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-will-not-change-name-after-new-states-join-group-to-show-continuity---lavrov-1112851353.html

BRICS Won't Change Name After New States Join Club to Show Continuity, Lavrov Affirms

BRICS Won't Change Name After New States Join Club to Show Continuity, Lavrov Affirms

All the participants of BRICS have agreed that the name of the group will not change after new countries join it, as this will demonstrate continuity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2023-08-24T11:51+0000

2023-08-24T11:51+0000

2023-08-24T12:43+0000

world

brics summit 2023

sergey lavrov

cyril ramaphosa

johannesburg

argentina

brics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112851106_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_32bf5e5f673db0bc6691e62a9870284b.jpg

"Everyone says that the name should remain unchanged, it has already become a brand. None of the newcomers to BRICS suggested otherwise. It seems to me that everyone understands that it is better to leave everything as it is, this will emphasize the continuity of all our work," Lavrov told a press conference following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.Energy sphere will be one of the key areas of cooperation in BRICS after new members will join the group, Lavrov added.Earlier in the day, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the BRICS leaders have decided to invite Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia to join the group. The membership will take effect from January 1, 2024.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/brics-expansion-to-enable-increase-in-mutual-investments---russian-investment-fund-1112848126.html

johannesburg

argentina

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

participants of brics, russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, new countries