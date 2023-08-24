https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/china-counts-on-trade-normalization-talks-with-visiting-us-commerce-secretary-1112848462.html

China Counts on Trade Normalization Talks With Visiting US Commerce Secretary

China plans to discuss eliminating differences with the United States in bilateral trade and economic relations during the upcoming visit of US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

Raimondo will visit China to meet with its political leadership and US entrepreneurs in the country from August 27-30. The latest trade clash between China and the US took place in late May, when China said US semiconductor manufacturer Micron had failed a cybersecurity check, therefore, critical Chinese information infrastructure should stop purchasing the company's products. US lawmakers, in response, reportedly urged the US Department of Commerce to blacklist China’s integrated semiconductor manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies. In April, the US reportedly asked South Korea to restrict its semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron.

