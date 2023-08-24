International
WATCH LIVE: Russian FM Lavrov Speaks at South Africa-Hosted 15th BRICS Summit
China Counts on Trade Normalization Talks With Visiting US Commerce Secretary
China plans to discuss eliminating differences with the United States in bilateral trade and economic relations during the upcoming visit of US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday.
Raimondo will visit China to meet with its political leadership and US entrepreneurs in the country from August 27-30. The latest trade clash between China and the US took place in late May, when China said US semiconductor manufacturer Micron had failed a cybersecurity check, therefore, critical Chinese information infrastructure should stop purchasing the company's products. US lawmakers, in response, reportedly urged the US Department of Commerce to blacklist China’s integrated semiconductor manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies. In April, the US reportedly asked South Korea to restrict its semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron.
10:59 GMT 24.08.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshCommerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China plans to discuss eliminating differences with the United States in bilateral trade and economic relations during the upcoming visit of US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday.
Raimondo will visit China to meet with its political leadership and US entrepreneurs in the country from August 27-30.
"China will express its position to the US on trade and economic issues of concern, at the same time, we hope to discuss in detail with the US the elimination of trade and economic discrepancies and the development of practical cooperation," Shu said at a briefing.
The latest trade clash between China and the US took place in late May, when China said US semiconductor manufacturer Micron had failed a cybersecurity check, therefore, critical Chinese information infrastructure should stop purchasing the company's products. US lawmakers, in response, reportedly urged the US Department of Commerce to blacklist China’s integrated semiconductor manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies.
In April, the US reportedly asked South Korea to restrict its semiconductor exports to China after it launched a security probe into Micron.
