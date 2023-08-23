https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/new-laws-due-to-prevent-chinese-companies-or-citizens-from-buying-land-in-us-1112816293.html

New Laws Due to Prevent Chinese Companies or Citizens From Buying Land in US

State lawmakers in the US have sought to adopt discriminatory laws that would hamper the ability of Chinese nationals and enterprises to purchase land in the... 23.08.2023, Sputnik International

Some 81 bills introduced in 33 US states would effectively prohibit Chinese government offices, businesses or normal citizens from buying agricultural land in the United States, particularly in the vicinity of military base, according to local media reports.The proponents of the bills in question argue that China may use such land acquisitions to spy on sensitive sites in the United States and that the purchase of agricultural land by foreign actors may possibly undermine the food supply in the US.These legislative initiatives have already been criticized by the Chinese Embassy which told one US newspaper in a statement that politicizing “trade and investment is at odds with market economy principles and undercuts people’s confidence in the US market.”The bills were also reportedly criticized by Asian-American advocacy groups which worry that such legislative initiatives may lead to discrimination of Chinese Americans.Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that bars Chinese citizens from purchasing land in the Sunshine State, with exceptions being made for US citizens of Chinese descent or permanent residents of the United States.DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful, alleged at the time that China’s Communist Party is engaged in a "concerted effort to acquire farmland throughout the United States," with the governor essentially insisting that food security equals national security.

