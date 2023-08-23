International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/new-laws-due-to-prevent-chinese-companies-or-citizens-from-buying-land-in-us-1112816293.html
New Laws Due to Prevent Chinese Companies or Citizens From Buying Land in US
New Laws Due to Prevent Chinese Companies or Citizens From Buying Land in US
State lawmakers in the US have sought to adopt discriminatory laws that would hamper the ability of Chinese nationals and enterprises to purchase land in the... 23.08.2023, Sputnik International
2023-08-23T13:41+0000
2023-08-23T13:41+0000
americas
us
china
land
purchase
ownership
laws
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080958584_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ee7b7208289fd9fe8e43a36d708a1258.jpg
Some 81 bills introduced in 33 US states would effectively prohibit Chinese government offices, businesses or normal citizens from buying agricultural land in the United States, particularly in the vicinity of military base, according to local media reports.The proponents of the bills in question argue that China may use such land acquisitions to spy on sensitive sites in the United States and that the purchase of agricultural land by foreign actors may possibly undermine the food supply in the US.These legislative initiatives have already been criticized by the Chinese Embassy which told one US newspaper in a statement that politicizing “trade and investment is at odds with market economy principles and undercuts people’s confidence in the US market.”The bills were also reportedly criticized by Asian-American advocacy groups which worry that such legislative initiatives may lead to discrimination of Chinese Americans.Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that bars Chinese citizens from purchasing land in the Sunshine State, with exceptions being made for US citizens of Chinese descent or permanent residents of the United States.DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful, alleged at the time that China’s Communist Party is engaged in a "concerted effort to acquire farmland throughout the United States," with the governor essentially insisting that food security equals national security.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/will-chinas-new-investment-measures-counterbalance-us-curbs-1112608003.html
americas
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080958584_29:0:2646:1963_1920x0_80_0_0_12d1b7504129bb1b16ccc3b73c871493.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china buying land in us, china buying land near military bases, china buying us farmland near military bases, can chinese government buy us land, chinese companies buying land in us
china buying land in us, china buying land near military bases, china buying us farmland near military bases, can chinese government buy us land, chinese companies buying land in us

New Laws Due to Prevent Chinese Companies or Citizens From Buying Land in US

13:41 GMT 23.08.2023
© AP Photo / Seth PerlmanIn this Sept. 22, 2015 photo, a central Illinois farmer races against the sunset to harvest his cornfield field near Farmingdale, Ill.
In this Sept. 22, 2015 photo, a central Illinois farmer races against the sunset to harvest his cornfield field near Farmingdale, Ill. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
© AP Photo / Seth Perlman
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
State lawmakers in the US have sought to adopt discriminatory laws that would hamper the ability of Chinese nationals and enterprises to purchase land in the United States.
Some 81 bills introduced in 33 US states would effectively prohibit Chinese government offices, businesses or normal citizens from buying agricultural land in the United States, particularly in the vicinity of military base, according to local media reports.
The proponents of the bills in question argue that China may use such land acquisitions to spy on sensitive sites in the United States and that the purchase of agricultural land by foreign actors may possibly undermine the food supply in the US.
These legislative initiatives have already been criticized by the Chinese Embassy which told one US newspaper in a statement that politicizing “trade and investment is at odds with market economy principles and undercuts people’s confidence in the US market.”
“Such restrictions may also fuel Asian hatred in the US and racial discrimination, thus running counter to American values,” the statement said.
The bills were also reportedly criticized by Asian-American advocacy groups which worry that such legislative initiatives may lead to discrimination of Chinese Americans.
Rubles and yuans - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
World
Will China's New Investment Measures Counterbalance US Curbs?
15 August, 12:04 GMT
Earlier this year, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation that bars Chinese citizens from purchasing land in the Sunshine State, with exceptions being made for US citizens of Chinese descent or permanent residents of the United States.
DeSantis, a Republican presidential hopeful, alleged at the time that China’s Communist Party is engaged in a "concerted effort to acquire farmland throughout the United States," with the governor essentially insisting that food security equals national security.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала