International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/india-shares-new-images-of-moons-south-pole-after-historic-chandrayaan-3-landing-1112832884.html
India Shares New Images of Moon's South Pole After Historic Chandrayaan-3 Landing
India Shares New Images of Moon's South Pole After Historic Chandrayaan-3 Landing
The Indian Space Research Organization has shared the first images captured by the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as it landed on the lunar surface.
2023-08-24T00:10+0000
2023-08-24T00:09+0000
beyond politics
indian space research organization (isro)
jaxa
twitter
china
south pole
lunar mission
lunar probe
lunar rover
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112832035_0:73:659:444_1920x0_80_0_0_1e040aca442a96718f0164bece74ee36.jpg
As India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Wednesday shared new images on X (formerly Twitter) documenting the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touching down on the lunar surface.The first set of four images shared by the ISRO were taken as the lander approached the surface, with the agency later sharing an image from the lander on the surface.Many suspect the rocks at the moon’s poles may hold frozen water that could be used to support a permanent human settlement. The Chandrayaan-3 is also equipped with a small rover that will explore the area until it runs out of batteries; the ISRO does not expect it to last through the lunar’s two-week night.The space agency on Tuesday released images of the far side of the moon while it searched for a suitable landing spot.The Chandrayaan-3 was India’s second recent attempt to land on the moon. Its first, the Chandrayaan-2, crashed into the lunar surface in September 2019 due to a software glitch. The Chandrayaan-1 also crashed into the lunar surface but that was intentional.Russia’s space agency Roscosmos congratulated India on the successful moon landing.On Friday, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will attempt to become the fifth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon, though the landing spot for that craft will be in a crater next to the equator on the near side of the moon.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/photos-indias-chandrayaan-3-orbiter-snaps-images-of-moons-far-side-ahead-of-landing-1112793207.html
china
south pole
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/17/1112832035_0:1:659:495_1920x0_80_0_0_f8ed140f916471526887179a566b7c2c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
isro, what countries have landed on the moon, india lands on moon, moon south pole
isro, what countries have landed on the moon, india lands on moon, moon south pole

India Shares New Images of Moon's South Pole After Historic Chandrayaan-3 Landing

00:10 GMT 24.08.2023
© ISRO / XChandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface after landing on the Moon's South Pole, August 23, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface after landing on the Moon's South Pole, August 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
© ISRO / X
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Three other countries have successfully landed spacecraft on the moon: Russia, the United States and China. However, recent landmark accomplishment also marks India as the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole, an area that has become increasingly interesting for scientists.
As India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Wednesday shared new images on X (formerly Twitter) documenting the Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander touching down on the lunar surface.
The first set of four images shared by the ISRO were taken as the lander approached the surface, with the agency later sharing an image from the lander on the surface.
© ISRO / XThe Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
Chandrayaan 3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023 - Sputnik International
1/5
© ISRO / X
The Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
© ISRO / XThe Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
Chandrayaan 3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023 - Sputnik International
2/5
© ISRO / X
The Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
© ISRO / XThe Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
Chandrayaan 3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023 - Sputnik International
3/5
© ISRO / X
The Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
© ISRO / XThe Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
Chandrayaan 3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023 - Sputnik International
4/5
© ISRO / X
The Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
© ISRO / XChandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface after landing on the Moon's South Pole, August 23, 2023, provided by the Indian Space Research Organization
Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface after landing on the Moon's South Pole, August 23, 2023 - Sputnik International
5/5
© ISRO / X
Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface after landing on the Moon's South Pole, August 23, 2023, provided by the Indian Space Research Organization
1/5
© ISRO / X
The Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
2/5
© ISRO / X
The Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
3/5
© ISRO / X
The Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
4/5
© ISRO / X
The Indian Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Lunar Surface, August 25, 2023, images provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).
5/5
© ISRO / X
Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the lunar surface after landing on the Moon's South Pole, August 23, 2023, provided by the Indian Space Research Organization

"The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru," ISRO said in a post on X. "Chandrayaan-3 chose a relatively flat region on the lunar surface," the agency added in a later post.

Many suspect the rocks at the moon’s poles may hold frozen water that could be used to support a permanent human settlement. The Chandrayaan-3 is also equipped with a small rover that will explore the area until it runs out of batteries; the ISRO does not expect it to last through the lunar’s two-week night.
The space agency on Tuesday released images of the far side of the moon while it searched for a suitable landing spot.
India's Chandrayaan-3 Integrated Module in clean-room before encapsulation, June 23, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2023
Beyond Politics
Photos: India’s Chandrayaan-3 Orbiter Snaps Images of Moon’s Far Side Ahead of Landing
22 August, 18:21 GMT
The Chandrayaan-3 was India’s second recent attempt to land on the moon. Its first, the Chandrayaan-2, crashed into the lunar surface in September 2019 due to a software glitch. The Chandrayaan-1 also crashed into the lunar surface but that was intentional.

Earlier this week, Russia attempted to land its Luna-25 ship near the south pole of the moon; however, the craft unexpectedly crashed. In May, a private Japanese company also accidentally crashed a lunar lander due to a software glitch.

Russia intends to launch a new spate of lunar missions in the near-future, with officials noting the Luna-25 crash provided “invaluable experience.”

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos congratulated India on the successful moon landing.

"The Roscosmos State Corporation congratulates Indian colleagues on the successful moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. Exploration of the moon is important for all mankind, in the future it may become a platform for deep space exploration," the agency said in a statement.

On Friday, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will attempt to become the fifth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon, though the landing spot for that craft will be in a crater next to the equator on the near side of the moon.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала