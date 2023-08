https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/japan-starts-dumping-wastewater-from-fukushima-npp-into-pacific-ocean---reports-1112839135.html

Japan Starts Dumping Fukushima Wastewater Into Pacific Ocean - Reports

Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has begun dumping wastewater from the plant into the Pacific Ocean, having diluted it with sea water.

2023-08-24T04:43+0000

2023-08-24T04:43+0000

2023-08-24T04:49+0000

asia

japan

fukushima

tokyo electric power company (tepco)

fukushima daiichi nuclear power plant

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106091/77/1060917747_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d0ef4c01be8914cb18618a35ccfbe04f.jpg

The process is being broadcast live by leading Japanese television companies. TEPCO has collected more than 1 million tonnes of wastewater more than a decade after a massive tsunami triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011.On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean would begin on August 24 if weather and marine conditions allow.

japan

fukushima

2023

News

en_EN

fukushima npp, fukushima nuclear power plant, tokyo electric power company